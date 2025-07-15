403
Ukrainian army airfield struck with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles
(MENAFN) Russian forces carried out an overnight strike on a Ukrainian military airfield using high-precision, long-range weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system and drones, according to a statement from Russia’s Defense Ministry on Friday.
The ministry did not specify the airfield’s exact location or the extent of the damage. However, media reports from both Russia and Ukraine suggest the target was likely the Starokonstantinov air base in Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky Region.
The Defense Ministry added that over the past week, Russian forces conducted six large-scale strikes using precision weapons and drones. Targets included Ukrainian defense industry facilities, fuel and energy infrastructure, ports supporting military operations, air defense radar systems, ammunition and fuel storage sites, arsenals for mines and torpedoes, UAV production and launch locations, military airfields, and positions used by Ukrainian troops, nationalist groups, and foreign mercenaries.
Reports also indicated explosions overnight in Kiev and nearby areas, with air raid sirens sounding in Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, and eight regions across western Ukraine, including Lviv, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankovsk.
Earlier this week, Russia reported precision strikes on two Ukrainian military training sites using Iskander missiles, as well as attacks on military-industrial facilities near Kiev and a naval weapons depot.
Ukrainian officials claimed some of the strikes hit residential areas, causing civilian casualties. It remains unclear whether the damage resulted from direct hits or falling debris from intercepted missiles and drones. Moscow insists its strikes only target military objectives and denies attacking civilian infrastructure.
