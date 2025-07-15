Bitget Launchpool To List Pump.Fun (PUMP) With Over 123M In Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company has announced the addition of (PUMP) to Bitget Launchpool. The exclusive Launchpool campaign will see up to 123,594,000 PUMP up for grabs. is a platform designed to allow for the quick creation and trading of memecoins on the Solana blockchain.

Bitget will launch a Launchpool campaign offering 123,594,000 PUMP in total rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking either BGB during the event, which runs from 15 July 2025, 08:00 to 18 July 2025, 08:00 (UTC). Users can lock between 5 and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 123,594,000 PUMP.

is a Solana-based platform that makes creating and trading meme coins fast, simple, and accessible to everyone. With no coding required and zero upfront cost, users can launch tokens in under a minute. Designed for ease of use, opens the door for anyone curious about crypto to dive in, regardless of technical background or budget.

More than just a token launcher, taps into the viral nature of meme coins by fostering a playful, community-first ecosystem. The platform doubles as a trading hub where users can discover and exchange tokens created by others, fueling a dynamic and ever-evolving marketplace. By lowering barriers and amplifying creativity, is helping redefine how everyday users engage with Web3.

Bitget continues to solidify its role as a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, offering over 800 listed tokens across spot and derivatives markets. The addition of PUMP to Launchpool aligns with its mission to support emerging Web3 trends and empower community-driven innovation through accessible, high-engagement token projects.

Find more details on the Launchpool, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGPTM , one of the world's most thrilling championships.

