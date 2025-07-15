Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-15 04:04:25
FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins a major contract for the realization of the energy transmission pipeline ETL 182 as part of a consortium with a order value in the mid three-digit million Euro range

Tostedt, July 15, 2025 – Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions, has been awarded a major contract by transmission system operator Gasunie Deutschland, as part of a consortium, for the realization of the ETL 182 energy transmission pipeline. The order for the 86 km long pipeline has a total volume in the mid-range of hundreds of millions and will be implemented by an equal joint venture consisting of the FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group (Friedrich Vorwerk and Bohlen & Doyen) and the Austrian HABAU Group (PPS Pipeline Systems and HABAU). The first preparatory construction work is scheduled to start in the second half of 2025. The main construction work is planned to begin in 2026, so that commissioning can take place as scheduled in 2027.

The background to the planned ETL 182 is the significant increase in gas transport demand, which is expected to be triggered by the new LNG import terminals in Brunsbüttel and Stade/Bützfleth. The new pipeline, with a planned diameter of DN 1400, will connect the two network points“Elbe Süd” in the district of Stade and“Achim” in the district of Verden, enabling nationwide transmission via the German natural gas transmission network. The fastest possible implementation of the project is therefore in the central interest of a secure and diversified gas supply in Germany. The LNG Acceleration Act passed by the German federal government therefore establishes the energy industry necessity for gas supply to households and industry for this project.

In view of the need to connect numerous new natural gas power plants and LNG import terminals to the existing transmission network and the planned realization of the 9,040 km long hydrogen core network, a large number of different new construction and conversion measures are currently being planned by the transmission system operators and will soon be implemented. Due to its broad service and technology portfolio as well as decades of experience in the field of qualified pipeline construction, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects continuously high demand in this area in the future.

