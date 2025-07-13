Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Appoint US Advisor To Advance Critical Minerals Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Viriathus Capital LLC, a leading U.S. based capital markets and strategic advisory firm, to support the Company's expansion into North American markets, deepen engagement with U.S. government stakeholders and potential investors and help shape Locksley's downstream and innovation strategy in alignment with U.S. critical minerals policy.

Highlights:

- Viriathus to lead North American capital markets engagement to introduce the company to the US investor community and support Locksley's U.S. government stakeholder outreach

- Engagement commences with Locksley's initial outreach to the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DOE) and EXIM Bank regarding potential funding pathways and strategic alignment opportunities

- Viriathus to provide strategic input to support Locksley's downstream innovation roadmap, focused on lab-to-market collaborations, clean tech licensing and resilient U.S. supply chains

- Announcement follows news that MP Materials (NYSE:MP) has secured a multibillion-dollar DoD partnership for rare earth magnet supply chain independence

- Locksley's Mojave Project in California hosts antimony and REEs, both U.S. designated critical minerals and is located in the same strategic corridor as MP's Mountain Pass Mine

- Advisory appointment strengthens Locksley's efforts in the U.S. ahead of planned Q3 2025 drilling and U.S. targeted investor initiatives

Strategic Advisory Mandate with Viriathus Capital

Viriathus Capital brings extensive experience working with ASX listed and US based critical minerals companies. Locksley will benefit from their established investor relationships, U.S. sell side analyst networks and unique insight into navigating public-private partnerships and federal funding pathways.

As part of their engagement, Viriathus will provide:

- Institutional investor introductions and implementation of a U.S. financial marketing program to generate interest in the company.

- Strategic visibility within the U.S. critical minerals investment and policy ecosystem

- Support to the company as Locksley engages and develops funding pathways with Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DOE), and Export Import Bank (EXIM) initiatives

- Input into Locksley's downstream strategy, including collaboration opportunities with U.S. tech, academic, and clean energy groups

- Leverage U.S. media and OTC investor networks to broaden the reach of company's news and announcements

Downstream Strategic Themes

Viriathus will also advise Locksley as the Company refines its U.S. aligned downstream strategy, particularly around:

- Academic Led Innovation & Tech Commercialization Lab-to-market initiatives with U.S. national labs and Critical Materials Institute (CMI) participants, within the DoE supported academic network.

- Resilient U.S. Supply Chains & Clean Mining Innovation Strategic alignment with E-waste technologies, ESG forward refining and domestic sourcing solutions for critical minerals.

- Critical Materials for Energy, Hardware & National Security Positioning Locksley's antimony and rare earths in context of electrification, advanced manufacturing, and defense resilience.

MP Materials Secures Landmark DoD Partnership

In a sector defining development, MP Materials (NYSE:MP) recently announced a multibillion-dollar public-private partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to accelerate rare earth magnet independence. The agreement includes:

- Construction of a major U.S. magnet manufacturing facility

- A 10 year NdPr offtake and price floor commitment

- The DoD becoming MP's largest shareholder

This news not only reinforces Locksley's U.S. aligned development strategy but also sets an important precedent for federal support for critical mineral projects within the Mojave region. With the Mojave Project directly abutting and El Campo encompassed by MP material claims, Locksley is well positioned to align with the growing federal support for critical minerals projects.

Locksley Chairman, Nathan Lude, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Viriathus Capital as our U.S. strategic and capital markets advisor. Their experience with critical minerals companies, combined with their reach into the U.S. investor, media and policy ecosystem, is a powerful addition to our team. Importantly, their input will not only help develop our investor strategy but also guide our downstream and innovation strategy at a time when U.S. funding and industrial support is accelerating.

The recent DoD backed price floor and equity investment in MP Materials is a landmark moment, signalling not just support for rare earths, but what appears to be the emergence of a quasi-sovereign-backed supply chain strategy for critical minerals in the United States. This is the most assertive U.S. industrial policy move since the Global Financial Crisis, placing Locksley in a unique position to benefit from this strategic realignment. We are extremely focused on maximising the opportunity ahead for our investors."

Nathan Lude Chairman Locksley Resources Limited T: +61 8 9481 0389