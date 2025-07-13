403
QIB Announces New Millionaire Of Misk Account
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the latest millionaire as part of the eight edition of its Misk Savings Account, continuing its commitment to rewarding responsible saving and empowering customers across Qatar.
Sultan Ali al-Obaidli was named the newest 'Misk Millionaire', following a draw held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB representatives.
To celebrate the milestone, the winner was welcomed at QIB's Al Sadd Branch, where he received the grand prize of QR1mn.
“We are pleased to recognise (al-Obaidli) as our newest Misk Millionaire. The Misk Account continues to encourage our customers to save by offering them unique and life-changing rewards. With this year's enhanced prize structure, we are reaching even more individuals and families, supporting a culture of saving and financial well-being in the country,” said D Anand, QIB's general manager – Personal Banking Group.
The eight edition of QIB's Misk Account features the largest prize pool in Qatar, totalling QR17.4mn. This edition will reward 858 customers with exciting prizes, offering more opportunities to win than ever before.
The number of grand prize winners of QR1mn has increased from four to six, with the millionaire's draw now scheduled every two months.
Additionally, the number of monthly winners of the QR50,000 prize has risen from four to six, while 15 customers will continue to win QR10,000 each on a weekly basis.
“The Misk Account has really motivated me to build saving habits. I'm grateful to QIB for launching such an inspiring and rewarding product, and for this unforgettable moment today. I encourage everyone to open a Misk Account for an opportunity to win,” said al-Obaidli.
Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.
