Zelensky Announces“Substantial Governance Transformation” After Meeting With Prime Minister

“The Government has prepared updates to state support for our people. A modernization of childbirth-related payments and support for mothers during the first years after giving birth is being finalized for approval. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will announce the details tomorrow,” the President mentioned.

According to Zelensky, the implementation of the School Starter Pack initiative continues-nearly 180,000 Ukrainian families this year will receive state funds to prepare their children for school.

“There is also a financial basis in place to provide free meals in schools for children from grades 1 to 4 across Ukraine, and in frontline areas, for all children from first to the final year. No matter how difficult the circumstances, the government officials continue to find the resources needed for socially important decisions,” the President emphasized.

He also noted that strategic steps were discussed with the head of government.

“We must implement all planned decisions to support and protect entrepreneurship in our country, as well as scale up domestic weapons production programs. It is essential to carry out an audit of all agreements with partners – defense packages, investment decisions, and arrangements aimed at supporting Ukraine's energy and social resilience,” Zelensky stressed.

In addition, he announced the definition of the future configuration of the executive branch.

“We are also preparing a substantial governance transformation. This will allow us to reduce the cost of maintaining the government bureaucracy, ensure significant deregulation, and direct the maximum available resources toward the defense of Ukraine and its people,” the President concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky previously announced, after a meeting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, that Ukraine will undertake regulatory, financial, and personnel changes to scale up weapons production and increase the country's defense autonomy.

