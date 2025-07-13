Donald Trump Attends FIFA Club World Cup Final One Year After Assassination Attempt

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump spent Sunday at the FIFA Club World Cup final – exactly one year after surviving an assassination attempt. He and First Lady Melania Trump traveled 40 miles from their New Jersey golf club to watch Paris Saint-Germain face Chelsea at MetLife Stadium .Cheering crowds greeted them as singers Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini performed before kickoff. Trump waved from his luxury box while PSG aimed for its fourth major trophy this season. The stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final, making this event a preview of next year's global soccer showcase.

Reflections on near-fatal rally attack

Trump marked the anniversary of the Butler, Pennsylvania shooting where a bullet grazed his ear. In a Fox News interview aired Saturday, he called it "unforgettable" and credited Secret Service sniper "David" for stopping the gunman within seconds.

Friends say Trump believes divine intervention spared him. The White House now displays art showing Trump's fist-pump moment after being shot. Though critical of security lapses, Trump stated:“I have great confidence in these people”.

Stadium security amid Secret Service fallout

The event occurred days after six Secret Service agents received suspensions for failing to prevent the 2024 attack. A government report blamed communication failures and a lack of rooftop surveillance.

Enhanced measures were visible at MetLife, where agents scanned crowds and secured perimeter fences. Sporting events dominate Trump's schedule; he's attended the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, and UFC fights this year. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who opened a Trump Tower office recently, joined him Sunday.

World Cup preview amid regional tensions

North America hosts the 2026 World Cup across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with MetLife staging the final. Trump plans to attend multiple matches despite political friction over tariffs and his suggestion that Canada become“the 51st state”.

| FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final, Chelsea vs PSG LIVE: Chelsea

Trump has called these tensions as "exciting" for the tournament.