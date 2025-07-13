Donald Trump Attends FIFA Club World Cup Final One Year After Assassination Attempt
Cheering crowds greeted them as singers Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini performed before kickoff. Trump waved from his luxury box while PSG aimed for its fourth major trophy this season. The stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final, making this event a preview of next year's global soccer showcase.Reflections on near-fatal rally attack
Trump marked the anniversary of the Butler, Pennsylvania shooting where a bullet grazed his ear. In a Fox News interview aired Saturday, he called it "unforgettable" and credited Secret Service sniper "David" for stopping the gunman within seconds.
Friends say Trump believes divine intervention spared him. The White House now displays art showing Trump's fist-pump moment after being shot. Though critical of security lapses, Trump stated:“I have great confidence in these people”.Stadium security amid Secret Service fallout
The event occurred days after six Secret Service agents received suspensions for failing to prevent the 2024 attack. A government report blamed communication failures and a lack of rooftop surveillance.
Enhanced measures were visible at MetLife, where agents scanned crowds and secured perimeter fences. Sporting events dominate Trump's schedule; he's attended the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, and UFC fights this year. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who opened a Trump Tower office recently, joined him Sunday.World Cup preview amid regional tensions
North America hosts the 2026 World Cup across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with MetLife staging the final. Trump plans to attend multiple matches despite political friction over tariffs and his suggestion that Canada become“the 51st state”.Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final, Chelsea vs PSG LIVE: Chelsea
Trump has called these tensions as "exciting" for the tournament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment