Eight Cities In Madhya Pradesh Nominated For 'Swachh Survekshan Awards'
The awards, part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, celebrate cities that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sanitation and public hygiene.
Indore, the state's commercial capital, is in the race for eighth consecutive time under nomination of the Super Swachh League category, reaffirming its legacy as India's cleanest city.
The award acknowledges Indore's consistent top-tier performance over the past seven years and its forward-looking sanitation initiatives.
Bhopal, known for its scenic beauty and civic discipline, has been nominated under the best capital city in the country.
Ujjain has been nominated in the category for cities with a population between three to 10 lakh, while Budhni Nagar under towns with fewer than 20,000 residents.
Other cities including Gwalior, Dewas, Shahganj, and Jabalpur have been nominated under various categories, reflecting the state's widespread commitment to cleanliness.
This year's rankings have been restructured into a league format, grouping cities based on past performance and population size.
Indore leads the "Super Swachh League," which includes cities that have consistently ranked among the top in previous surveys.
Final rankings will be disclosed during the award ceremony.
The recognition of these eight cities underscores Madhya Pradesh's growing stature in urban sanitation and its model approach to sustainable cleanliness.
The awards not only celebrate past achievements but also set the stage for future innovation and civic engagement in public health and hygiene.
Before leaving for his business trip to various countries, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav acknowledged the dedication of sanitation staff, civic authorities, and the public.
He said that he is confident that Madhya Pradesh remains steadfast in advancing the cleanliness mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment