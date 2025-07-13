Eight Cities In Madhya Pradesh Nominated For 'Swachh Survekshan Awards'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 14 (IANS) Eight cities from Madhya Pradesh are in race to claim national recognition for their outstanding achievements in urban cleanliness, as President Droupadi Murmu will present the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards' on July 17 in New Delhi.

The awards, part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, celebrate cities that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sanitation and public hygiene.

Indore, the state's commercial capital, is in the race for eighth consecutive time under nomination of the Super Swachh League category, reaffirming its legacy as India's cleanest city.

The award acknowledges Indore's consistent top-tier performance over the past seven years and its forward-looking sanitation initiatives.

Bhopal, known for its scenic beauty and civic discipline, has been nominated under the best capital city in the country.

Ujjain has been nominated in the category for cities with a population between three to 10 lakh, while Budhni Nagar under towns with fewer than 20,000 residents.

Other cities including Gwalior, Dewas, Shahganj, and Jabalpur have been nominated under various categories, reflecting the state's widespread commitment to cleanliness.

This year's rankings have been restructured into a league format, grouping cities based on past performance and population size.

Indore leads the "Super Swachh League," which includes cities that have consistently ranked among the top in previous surveys.

Final rankings will be disclosed during the award ceremony.

The recognition of these eight cities underscores Madhya Pradesh's growing stature in urban sanitation and its model approach to sustainable cleanliness.

The awards not only celebrate past achievements but also set the stage for future innovation and civic engagement in public health and hygiene.

Before leaving for his business trip to various countries, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav acknowledged the dedication of sanitation staff, civic authorities, and the public.

He said that he is confident that Madhya Pradesh remains steadfast in advancing the cleanliness mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.