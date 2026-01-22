Rule Of Law Restored, Inclusive Development Ensured Under BJP Govt In Tripura: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that the rule of law has been firmly re-established in the state and insurgency has been effectively tackled under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, with the welfare of all people remaining its top priority.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony honouring academic excellence among students from minority communities at Pragya Bhavan here, CM Saha said that while the present BJP-led state government is undertaking wide-ranging developmental initiatives, it has also been forced to address numerous problems left behind by the previous CPI-M government.

"Several challenges created by the earlier government were handed over to us, and we are still dealing with their consequences. While they created problems, our (BJP) government is focused on resolving them," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that minorities should not be viewed as a single community, noting that Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains are all included under the minority category.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance philosophy, CM Saha said India's growing global stature is a result of the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

"Our sole objective is the welfare of all Indians. People have faith in the Prime Minister because his actions reflect his commitment," he added.

Highlighting key reforms, the Chief Minister said the abolition of triple talaq was a historic step that previous governments failed to address due to political hesitation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a bold decision, which ensured social justice and rights for women from minority communities," he added.

Chief Minister Saha also said that transparency has been brought to Waqf Board-related matters, including the inclusion of women, following reforms initiated by the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

"After the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018, people felt a sense of security, and the rule of law was restored," he added.

Detailing initiatives of the State Minority Welfare Department, the Chief Minister said scholarships are being provided to students, hostels are being constructed, madrasas are being developed, and infrastructure in minority-dominated areas is being strengthened.

Skill development programmes for unemployed youth are also being implemented to promote self-reliance, he added.

Chief Minister Saha also said that cases left unresolved by the previous CPI-M government continue to pose financial and administrative challenges.

"The earlier regime encouraged instability, while we have brought those involved in violence back into the mainstream. The era of immoral governance is over," he added.

State Minority Welfare Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, MLA Tafazzal Hossain, Tripura Waqf Board Chairman Moboshar Ali, Tripura Minorities Cooperative Development Corporation Limited Chairman Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Tripura State Haj Committee Chairman Shah Alam, Minority Welfare Department Secretary Tapas Roy, Director Nirmal Adhikari and other dignitaries were present at the event.