UAE: Layoffs Coming? 5 Steps To Take If You Think You May Lose Your Job

Question: My firm is undergoing structural changes, and I have a feeling I may be laid off soon. What steps can I take now to be prepared for this possibility?

Answer: It's understandably unsettling to hear about structural changes at your organisation and suspect your job might be at risk . Rather than spiralling into anxiety, channel your concern into preparation.

1. Stay calm, but get proactive

In today's world, loyalty is no guarantee of job security - even Harvard Business Review noted decades ago that the old covenant of lifetime employment in exchange for loyalty is effectively non-existent.

In other words, hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Taking thoughtful, proactive steps now will not only cushion the blow if a layoff comes, but also give you a sense of control and confidence in the meantime.

2. Demonstrate your value (but plan for exit)

While you can't control a restructuring, you can control your performance and professionalism. Continue delivering strong results and make your contributions visible, especially in areas tied to strategic goals. Research suggests that employees who proactively align with shifting business priorities are more likely to be retained and rehired, even during downsizing. This might or might not spare you from a redundancy plan, but it will leave a positive impression - useful for securing strong references and maintaining relationships.

At the same time as you continue adding value, plan your exit strategy. Update your CV and LinkedIn profile. Make a list of accomplishments, outcomes, and skills you've developed - this not only helps with job hunting, but also boosts your confidence. If your company offers internal mobility, consider roles where your expertise could be a fit. So... continue to excel in your role and prepare to pivot if needed.

3. Warm up your network

Most jobs are filled through personal networks. Don't wait until you've left the organisation to reach out. Think of it as“career hygiene” - a healthy habit whether or not a layoff occurs. Start reconnecting with your network before you actually need something. Reach out to former colleagues, mentors, or industry contacts for casual catch-ups. Don't broadcast that you fear being laid off - instead, focus on nurturing genuine relationships. Ask about industry trends, share what you're working on, and stay top of mind.

If you're unsure how to begin, pick three people each week to reconnect with. It's a small habit that builds career resilience over time. You might even learn about“hidden” jobs or emerging roles at other companies early on. The goal is to ensure you have options and contacts ready should you need to job-hunt.

4. Get logistically ready

While I'm not a financial advisor, it's wise to check on a few basics: Do you know your company's severance/redundancy, transition or visa policies and procedures? Are you up to date on benefits like healthcare or unused leave? Taking care of routine appointments or filing important paperwork while you're still employed can make life easier if a transition happens.

Also, back up your work in a compliant way - colleague contact lists, performance reviews, key outcomes you're proud of. This isn't about sneaking out the door, it's about preserving your narrative.

5. Strengthen your career resilience

The emotional side of layoff uncertainty is real. The concept of the“psychological contract”, the unspoken belief in mutual loyalty, can leave many feeling betrayed when change hits. But try to reframe: This isn't a reflection of your worth. Organisational shifts are often driven by financial or structural needs, not individual performance or likability.

Focus on what's in your control. Psychologists call this proactive coping - taking meaningful action now to reduce future stress. It's been linked to higher resilience and job-search success.

You can proactively turn a worrisome situation into an opportunity for growth. This kind of smart, dual preparation - both logistical and emotional - will pay off whether or not the layoff actually happens. If you stay, you've shown leadership and built career capital. If you go, you'll hit the ground running with a plan in hand and support at your back. Either way, you're investing in career resilience: the ability to adapt and thrive in the face of change.

Facing a possible layoff is never easy, but it doesn't have to paralyse you. By taking these steps now, you'll replace helplessness with preparedness. That confidence in your readiness can be a source of calm in the storm. Even if the layoff never comes, you've sharpened your narrative, deepened your relationships, and clarified your value. If it does, you're not caught off guard - you're ready! And that readiness itself is a form of power.

Hope for the best outcome, but know that you're ready for whatever comes next.

Roujin Ghamsari is an accomplished HR practitioner and fellow of the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. Named among the 'Most Influential HR Practitioners 2023', she excels at collaborating with C-Suite leadership to craft and implement robust people plans, enabling organisations to deliver their strategic objectives.