This Community Is Building A Digital South Asian Pop Culture Hub In UAE

Did you know that Jay, Veeru, Gabbar and Thakur, the infallible iconic characters from forever Bollywood blockbuster Sholay (The Amber, 1975), visited Hatta recently in their cutest funky avatar. There were also the star crossed Raj and Simran from the heartwarming Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (The Brave hearted will take away the Bride,1995) along with Simran's father Bauji waiting for a ride in the Dubai Metro; about to live a“jee ley apni zindagi”(live your life, girl)!

I gorged pleasingly into this fun post by Saanjh Dubai pondering how seamlessly these Hindi cinema characters blended with the rocky terrain of Hatta as if it was Ramgarh or with Dubai Metro Station vibe. What was most striking was the matchmaking of Dubai/UAE locations and Bollywood characters. Not a single scene fell out of place.

Recommended For You

Being an aficionado of retro Hindi cinema myself, I was kind of convinced that this must be by a content team who are not only knowledgeable about the subcontinent's desi culture but also really passionate in reaching its elements beyond their places of birth. Well Saanjh Dubai exactly does that and more; it gives South Asia a cognisant identity for both the Emiratis and the desis alike old and new who have made Dubai and UAE their home.

Born out of a sublime experience during a visit to Prithvi Theatre (which was once helmed by actor, producer, Shashi Kapoor, built in memory of his father, the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor), and Prithvi Café Mumbai; Saanjh is a community driven initiative that fosters desi culture, founded by Emirati husband-wife Bader Ali Habib and Sakina Suhail, a couple who have been always fascinated by Indian and Pakistani cultures.

Over a free-flowing conversation, Bader shares what went on to the making of Saanjh, their purpose and big dreams for future.

Speaking of Saanjh's genesis, he adds,“It was born when Sakina and I visited Prithvi Café at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai last year. As we sat reading books, sipping masala chai and sharing keema pav, we found ourselves deeply moved by the conversations unfolding around us. Conversations that were thoughtful, artistic, and rooted in culture. We reflected on how Prithvi Theatre had inspired generations of film and theatre artists,fans. The aura of the space stayed with us, sparking a vision for something similar in Dubai - a place where desi arts, stories, pop culture, and food could come together under one roof.”

Bader sounded excited as he opened up about his connect with 'desi' culture. After all, why is reviving and nurturing desi culture so important for him?“The beauty of the word 'desi' is that it transcends borders, connecting people through shared heritage. Statistically, desis make up over 50 per cent of the UAE's population and have had a presence for centuries. Historical records narrate how spices and silk were imported from India. Indians and Pakistani traders, especially Sindhis and Gujaratis, made their way to Dubai almost five decades ago establishing their shops in Bur Dubai, many of which are still managed by third-generation Indian families. Having grown up amongst them, I see desi community as an essential part of modern Dubai. Saanjh has set on to nurture this desi culture by bringing them under one platform, so we can collectively shape a community anchored in shared pop-culture. There's no better place than Dubai-it's a city where desis from different parts of South Asia and the diaspora thrive and co-exist.”

With such a deep rooted history between desis, the UAE's desi culture had sprouted long back. Bader offers a flashback,“Once the expat population grew Icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, and Feroze Khan became household names among Emiratis. Seizing the opportunity, Indian and Emirati businessmen launched single-screen theatres as early as the 1960s. These cinema halls played Bollywood, Hollywood, and even South Indian language films regularly. By the early 2000s, there were close to a dozen cinema halls dedicated to Hindi films in Dubai itself. Today, with the advent of multiplexes these theatres may have disappeared but Emiratis have held on to their legacy of watching Hindi films and listening to Hindi songs.”

It isn't surprising and the bond between the UAE and South Asia has only grown over the years.“South Asians consider Dubai their home and a place where they can preserve their traditions while being part of a cosmopolitan city representing over 200 nationalities.”

One can sense how Saanjh may have come with these funky Bollywood characters in advancing their purpose, creating a recall for the newer generation as well as evoke nostalgia; after all the founders themselves have had a long tryst with Hindi cinema.“I was fortunate to grow up in the 90s and early 2000s, a golden era that gave us timeless films and unforgettable characters. We wanted to recreate these ever-popular characters in a fun way and plant them in UAE's different locations. To do that we utilised Saanjh's Instagram channel (saanjh_dubai) and our upcoming YouTube platform which are designed to build a digital home for desis in the UAE.”

So, how has Saanjh's journey been so far, and what is its goal in the coming years?“It's been nothing short of inspiring. Our vision quickly resonated with other desis in Dubai, from long-time residents to newcomers. Saanjh has become a community space where people can freely discuss their favourite childhood shows, films, and music while also contributing to the future of desi pop culture through events, screenings, podcasts, and more,” he added.

“So far, we've hosted a talk-show format evening with Piyush Mishra, a storytelling Iftar event with Laksh Maheshwari, and a talent showcase event featuring Mustafa Zahid. All these are members-only events and anybody can become a member of SAANJH by joining our WhatsApp community. Apart from this, we have also hosted a bonfire night at Al Qudra with a resident artist singing unplugged versions of popular Hindi and Urdu songs, as well as a social evening for our members to get to know one another better. Our monthly 'Filmy Guftugu' gathering is another initiative we are proud of. Through this, we bring together select members to share their thoughts on desi cinema's evolution and how Dubai can position itself as a cultural anchor especially as more and more artists now call this city home.”

The future has more to offer, Bader reveals,“Saanjh aims to foster collaboration between Indian and Pakistani artists, showcasing the best of both cultures right here in Dubai. We soon plan to expand into film screenings, theatre productions, panel discussions, podcast sessions, artistic workshops, and more. Our long-term goal is to become the largest desi pop culture community outside of India and Pakistan; the go-to destination for Dubai-based community seeking their desi pop culture fix. Our aim is to position Dubai as the beating heart of the South Asian diaspora and Saanjh a cultural hub with physical space where pop culture is celebrated through gatherings, screenings, workshops, musical evenings, and creative collaborations uniting Indian and Pakistani artistry.” As we bid an adieu over masala chai and Suleimani, I am convinced that the juggernaut dream is in making and its name is Saanjh Dubai.

...