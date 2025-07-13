Wimbledon: Kudermetova And Mertens Capture Women's Doubles Title
After dropping the first set, Kudermetova and Mertens showed resilience, breaking Hsieh's serve twice in the second set to level the match. Kudermetova's net play and Mertens' steady baseline consistency began to shift momentum in their favor. However, the third set saw another twist as Hsieh and Ostapenko raced to a 4-2 lead. Undeterred, the eighth seeds surged back, winning the final four games. Kudermetova sealed the victory with a volley winner on championship point, finally earning her first Grand Slam doubles title as per WTA.
This win holds special significance for Kudermetova, who fell heartbreakingly short in the 2021 Wimbledon final. Her partner Mertens, meanwhile, secured her fifth major doubles title and her second at Wimbledon. Ironically, Mertens' previous Wimbledon crown came in 2021 when she partnered with Hsieh to deny Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina in another dramatic finish.
The pairing of Kudermetova and Mertens had been a top duo in 2022, notably winning the WTA Finals. After separating for two seasons, they reunited this spring and quickly regained form, reaching finals in Madrid and Rome before peaking perfectly at Wimbledon.
For Ostapenko, the loss was particularly disappointing as a win would have made her the new WTA Doubles World No. 1. She and Hsieh had shown great form early, rallying from 1-4 down in the first set to win five straight games. But the match turned when Kudermetova and Mertens raised their level, particularly under pressure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment