Qatar Airways Launches Privilege Club Pro, Loyalty Subscription Programme That Accelerates Path To Rewards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways' loyalty programme has launched Privilege Club Pro, a subscription service for members to seamlessly collect additional Avios and Qpoints on a monthly basis.

This marks the first time a loyalty programme with Avios has introduced a subscription that allows members to collect status points, setting a new standard for how members can boost their rewards and tier status.

Privilege Club Pro is the latest product developed in partnership with Points, a Plusgrade company specialising in ancillary revenue solutions. The subscription service allows members to grow their Avios balance and provides greater opportunities to enjoy spending on rewards, including bidding on money-can't-buy experiences on Privilege Club Collection, booking award seat flights, shopping at Qatar Duty Free, and hundreds of partners worldwide.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Business-to-Consumer, Christophe Guittard, said:“As a lifestyle loyalty programme, Privilege Club continues to expand the way members engage with their everyday transactions by ensuring steady, predictable progress toward meaningful rewards."

"Our latest addition, Privilege Club Pro, is a flexible subscription offering that brings members closer to their goals. By boosting their monthly Avios and Qpoints balance, members can now plan ahead for their dream trip or elevate their journey with upgrades and exclusive moments at Qatar Duty Free-home to one of the most expansive collections of luxury brands in any airport, alongside curated boutiques and world-class dining options. It reflects our continued commitment to rewarding loyalty in more personal, relevant, and exciting ways, and we look forward to welcoming members to this new chapter.”

Members can subscribe to Privilege Club Pro on qatarairways and the Qatar Airways app and choose from a monthly or yearly plan to unlock additional savings through four tiers:

Access – provides loyalty members with 2,500 Avios per month; subscription costs USD 50 per month or USD 500 per year.

Select – provides loyalty members with 7,500 Avios per month; subscription costs USD 130 per month or USD 1,300 per year.

Exclusive – provides loyalty members with 15,000 Avios per month; subscription costs USD 240 per month or USD 2,400 per year.

Ultimate – provides loyalty members with 20,000 Avios and five Qpoints per month; subscription costs USD 350 per month or USD 3,500 per year.

With Privilege Club Pro Ultimate, subscribers will enjoy the added rewards of Qpoints, enabling them to build their balance to sustain their tier status or upgrade. The amount of Qpoints required in members' balance to upgrade their loyalty status is as follows:

Burgundy to Silver - 150 Qpoints

Silver to Gold - 300 Qpoints

Gold to Platinum - 600 Qpoints

Loyalty members looking to spend their Avios on exclusive experiences can visit Privilege Club Collection to bid on curated and premium sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture packages. The platform offers Privilege Club members selective and bespoke events taking place across the world including FIFA World Cup 2026, Formula 1 and UEFA Champions League.

Additionally, Privilege Club members travelling through Hamad International Airport – once again voted the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' by Skytrax in 2025 – can also choose to spend their Avios at Qatar Duty Free. With over 200 outlets ranging from luxury boutiques, to one-of-a-kind culinary concepts, to unique hybrid spaces and convenient express shops close to departure gates, Qatar Duty Free offers passengers an award-winning retail and dining offer that blends international appeal with local flair.