Brazil’s Lula Set to Resume Mercosur-Indonesia Free Trade Talks
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Wednesday that Brazil will leverage its current leadership of Mercosur to restart stalled talks on a free trade agreement with Indonesia.
Speaking during a bilateral meeting in Brasília with visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Lula emphasized Brazil's commitment to deepening economic ties with Southeast Asia’s largest economy.
"Mercosur's Brazilian presidency will, with its partners, resume negotiations to conclude an agreement with Indonesia," Lula stated.
During the meeting, Lula expressed gratitude for Prabowo’s efforts to strengthen Brazil’s relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), affirming his intention to participate in the group's upcoming summit.
Lula confirmed he will travel to Malaysia in October for the ASEAN summit and will also make a state visit to Indonesia.
"ASEAN is a bloc of 680 million people and has experienced accelerated economic growth and rapid technological evolution," he noted.
The Brazilian leader also addressed the conflict in the Middle East, condemning violence in Gaza without naming specific parties.
"Our countries have also tirelessly denounced the atrocities committed against the Palestinian population in Gaza," Lula said.
