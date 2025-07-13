Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil’s Lula Set to Resume Mercosur-Indonesia Free Trade Talks

Brazil’s Lula Set to Resume Mercosur-Indonesia Free Trade Talks


2025-07-13 09:16:34
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Wednesday that Brazil will leverage its current leadership of Mercosur to restart stalled talks on a free trade agreement with Indonesia.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting in Brasília with visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Lula emphasized Brazil's commitment to deepening economic ties with Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

"Mercosur's Brazilian presidency will, with its partners, resume negotiations to conclude an agreement with Indonesia," Lula stated.

During the meeting, Lula expressed gratitude for Prabowo’s efforts to strengthen Brazil’s relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), affirming his intention to participate in the group's upcoming summit.

Lula confirmed he will travel to Malaysia in October for the ASEAN summit and will also make a state visit to Indonesia.

"ASEAN is a bloc of 680 million people and has experienced accelerated economic growth and rapid technological evolution," he noted.

The Brazilian leader also addressed the conflict in the Middle East, condemning violence in Gaza without naming specific parties.

"Our countries have also tirelessly denounced the atrocities committed against the Palestinian population in Gaza," Lula said.

MENAFN13072025000045017169ID1109794358

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search