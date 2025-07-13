Revving Up For Excellence: The Ultimate Driving Museum Wins 2025 Best Of South Carolina Award
The museum's latest exhibit, ALPINA: 60 Years of Excellence, showcases 26 rare and historic vehicles-some of which have never before been displayed in the U.S. The exhibit traces the evolution of ALPINA from a small typewriter company to a performance icon. The special exhibit highlights not just cars but memorabilia, design elements, and engineering breakthroughs. Last year alone, the museum welcomed visitors from all 50 states and 52 countries to view its MINIS TO THE MAX exhibit!
“This award is meaningful because it honors the hard work our team puts in to create an experience that's both informative and inspiring,” said Bruce Hazard, the Museum's Archival Chair.“Each exhibit is built from the ground up, and every car has a story worth sharing.”
More than just a museum, the space also includes a gift shop, engraved commemorative brick garden, and access to one of the largest BMW archives in the world. Through it all, the BMW CCA Foundation's mission-Saving Lives, Saving History via teen driving education and preserving BMW's historical legacy -remains at the core.
As The Ultimate Driving Museum continues to grow its reputation as one of South Carolina's hidden gems, this statewide recognition reinforces its commitment to preserving automotive culture and making it accessible for future generations.
