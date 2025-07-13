403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Airstrike on Lebanon Claims One Life
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike on Saturday killed one person in southern Lebanon, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement, according to the country's Health Ministry.
In an official statement, the ministry reported that the individual died after an Israeli warplane struck a residential home in the town of Khiam.
Media, Lebanon’s state-run news agency, also confirmed the strike but did not release information regarding the victim's identity.
The Israeli military stated the strike was aimed at a Hezbollah operative involved in its anti-tank operations.
Israel began its military campaign against Lebanon on October 8, 2023. That offensive escalated into a full-blown war by September 23, 2024, resulting in over 4,000 fatalities, more than 17,000 injuries, and the displacement of close to 1.4 million people, based on official figures.
Despite a ceasefire reached in November between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli forces have continued to carry out near-daily operations in southern Lebanon, justifying them as targeted strikes against Hezbollah assets.
Lebanese officials report that Israel has breached the ceasefire nearly 3,000 times since its signing. These violations have led to the deaths of at least 231 individuals and injuries to over 500.
As stipulated in the ceasefire agreement, Israel was required to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26. However, after Israel refused to meet the deadline, it was pushed back to February 18. Despite that extension, Israeli troops remain stationed at five military outposts along the border.
In an official statement, the ministry reported that the individual died after an Israeli warplane struck a residential home in the town of Khiam.
Media, Lebanon’s state-run news agency, also confirmed the strike but did not release information regarding the victim's identity.
The Israeli military stated the strike was aimed at a Hezbollah operative involved in its anti-tank operations.
Israel began its military campaign against Lebanon on October 8, 2023. That offensive escalated into a full-blown war by September 23, 2024, resulting in over 4,000 fatalities, more than 17,000 injuries, and the displacement of close to 1.4 million people, based on official figures.
Despite a ceasefire reached in November between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli forces have continued to carry out near-daily operations in southern Lebanon, justifying them as targeted strikes against Hezbollah assets.
Lebanese officials report that Israel has breached the ceasefire nearly 3,000 times since its signing. These violations have led to the deaths of at least 231 individuals and injuries to over 500.
As stipulated in the ceasefire agreement, Israel was required to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26. However, after Israel refused to meet the deadline, it was pushed back to February 18. Despite that extension, Israeli troops remain stationed at five military outposts along the border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment