Dubai Police Arrest 3 Belgians Wanted By Interpol For Organised Crime

Dubai Police have arrested and extradited three Belgian nationals wanted in connection with serious cross-border organised crime cases.

The suspects - Matthias Akyazili, Georgi Faes, and Othman Ballouti - are listed under the most-wanted category by both the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

They face a series of major criminal charges, including leading operating a notorious gang, trafficking narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, robbery, and human trafficking.

The arrests were carried out based on Interpol-issued red notices, and came as part of a targeted operation by Dubai authorities. The operation was the result of a highly coordinated investigation between Dubai Police, the UAE Ministry of Interior, and Belgian law enforcement agencies.

The operation was led by the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai, following an official international arrest warrant submitted through the UAE's Ministry of Justice, the country's central authority for international cooperation requests.

After fulfilling all necessary legal and judicial procedures, the suspects were swiftly extradited to Belgium.

Strong bilateral cooperation

This successful operation comes in the wake of two landmark legal agreements signed in December 2021 between the UAE and Belgium, covering extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

The agreements were signed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and the North Sea.