Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JFDA Seals 3 Illegal Cheesemaking Facilities Nationwide-Director


2025-07-13 09:06:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 13 (Petra) - The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) closed 3 unlicensed creameries as part of an inspection campaign to ensure food safety, protect consumers, and "proactively" address any violations affecting food security.
According to a statement on Sunday, JFDA Director General, Dr. Nizar Mheidat, said the monitoring teams seized the "entire" quantity before distribution to the local market.
Mheidat noted foodstuffs in the local market remains "safe," thanks to the JFDA's "intensive" inspection campaigns carried out periodically, as the body mandated to ensuring food safety.
On its duties, he said the JFDA monitors "strict" adherence to health standards and requirements and works "firmly" to address any violations of laws and regulatory instructions.

