Trump Is Satisfied with Assassination Attempt Probe
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that he is “satisfied” with the inquiry into the assassination attempt against him last year at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, while emphasizing significant lapses in security measures.
During an interview broadcast with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the president revealed that he had been updated several times by the FBI, Secret Service, and the Department of Justice.
He also commended Attorney General Pam Bondi for her efforts in the investigation, stating, “Pamela is doing a fantastic job.” Trump reiterated, “They briefed me, and I’m satisfied with it. I’m satisfied with it.”
Trump openly criticized the security shortcomings that permitted the assailant to open fire from a nearby building where he was addressing his supporters.
He remarked, “They should’ve had somebody in the building. That was a mistake. They should have had communications with the local police. They weren’t tied in, and they should have been tied in.”
The attack occurred in Butler on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally for then-candidate Trump.
The shooting injured Trump after a bullet grazed his right ear. Firefighter Corey Comperatore lost his life in the gunfire, and two additional individuals sustained injuries.
The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was fatally shot by Secret Service agents at the scene.
