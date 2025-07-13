ULFA(I) Claims Indian Army Drone Strikes On Myanmar Camps, Army Denies Knowledge Of Any Operation

The banned militant group United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), or ULFA(I), has claimed that the Indian Army carried out drone strikes on its camps along the India-Myanmar border on July 13.

The outfit released a press statement on Sunday alleging that the attacks took place early in the morning and targeted multiple mobile camps inside Myanmar.

ULFA(I) also claimed that one of its senior leaders was killed in the strikes and around 19 others were injured.

No confirmation from Indian Army

Despite widespread media reports and ULFA(I)'s own statement, the Indian Army has denied any knowledge of such an operation.

Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, Defence Public Relations Officer, told news agency PTI, "There are no inputs with the Indian Army of such an operation."

As of now, there has been no official confirmation or denial from the Ministry of Defence or other security agencies involved in counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast.

Reports suggest use of drones

Some media reports had earlier suggested that the Indian Army used nearly 100 drones in a targeted offensive on July 13. According to these reports, four camps belonging to ULFA(I) were hit in the operation.

The drone strikes were reportedly focused on areas inside Myanmar where ULFA(I) operates mobile bases. These locations are considered strategic by Indian security forces tracking insurgent activities in the region.

Senior ULFA(I) leaders may be among casualties

Reports also claimed that ULFA(I)'s self-styled Lieutenant General Nayan Asom may have been killed in the drone strikes. He was a senior commander in the group's military wing.

Another high-ranking leader, Ganesh Lahon, also known as Ganesh Axom, who held the rank of 'Colonel' in the organisation, was reportedly among the dead.

However, these reports remain unverified. No visual confirmation or official statement has been issued by either side regarding the exact identity or number of casualties.

Conflicting information and official silence

There is still confusion over whether an operation actually took place. Some news agencies quoted unnamed sources confirming the strikes, while others cited Army officials denying any such mission.

India Today reported that when they contacted the Indian Army PRO after the claims surfaced, the official replied that they had no inputs or confirmation of any drone strike.

Long history of ULFA(I) presence along Myanmar border

ULFA(I) has long operated camps along the porous India-Myanmar border, often shifting its bases to avoid detection. Indian forces have previously carried out cross-border operations targeting other Northeast insurgent groups believed to be hiding in Myanmar.

However, official confirmation of such operations is rare due to diplomatic sensitivities. Myanmar and India share defence ties, but cross-border strikes are usually kept confidential.