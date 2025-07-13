Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Raging Syria Wildfires Devastate Homes, Farmland

(MENAFN) Two fast-moving wildfires have ravaged central Syria’s Hama province, tearing through residential areas and farmland, while fierce blazes in the Latakia countryside entered their ninth consecutive day on Friday, according to Syrian authorities.

Emergency Minister Raed Al-Saleh informed media, a state-run news agency, that fire crews recently battled two massive forest fires in the Hama region.

“The first blaze broke out in Nabaa Al-Tayyib and was extinguished with the help of 33 responders, 10 fire trucks, and additional logistical support,” he said. Despite suppression efforts, the flames flared back up, ultimately engulfing roughly 500 dunums (124 acres) of forest before being fully controlled.

A second wildfire ignited near the scientific research site in Jabal Taqsis, burning approximately 20 dunums (5 acres) of cypress trees before firefighters successfully contained it.

Latakia Burns for 9th Day as Mines Explode, Teams Mobilize

In the western Latakia countryside, more than 37,000 acres have been scorched as of Friday.
Saleh emphasized that conditions remain dire, with intense winds accelerating fire spread. Complicating matters further, dormant landmines and unexploded ordnance from Syria’s long-standing conflict have detonated amid the flames, triggering new outbreaks.

Ground firefighting teams from Türkiye and Jordan have arrived to support the effort, with Iraqi reinforcements expected soon. Aerial firefighting is underway with 16 aircraft deployed by Syria, Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Coordination between forces is critical: Syrian Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Assem Hawari met with Jordanian military officials to ensure safe airspace use and prevent in-flight collisions during joint missions, media reported.

Civil defense crews from across Syria are working in tandem with international teams, battling the infernos round-the-clock for nine straight days.

In a Thursday statement, UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria Adam Abdelmoula announced $625,000 in emergency relief funds to assist fire-stricken communities in Latakia.

Latakia’s heavily wooded terrain is especially vulnerable to wildfires during Syria’s searing summer months, where high heat, dry undergrowth, and relentless winds hinder containment efforts.

