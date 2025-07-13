403
UN Pledges USD625,000 to Battle Syria’s Devastating Wildfires
(MENAFN) The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Syria announced on Thursday the release of $625,000 to bolster emergency response operations following severe wildfires that have ravaged the Latakia countryside in northwestern Syria.
“These funds will enable humanitarian partners—primarily the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC)—to deliver urgent assistance to thousands of people affected by the fires,” said Adam Abdelmoula in a press release.
Abdelmoula emphasized that the funding is intended to provide critical relief to communities hit hard by the fast-moving fires in Latakia.
“The wildfires have had catastrophic consequences on the local communities and requires our immediate attention,” added Abdelmoula.
“We stand in solidarity with the people of Syria during this emergency and will continue to do everything within our capacity to support partners in responding to those most in need.”
As of Wednesday night, the wildfires, which first erupted over a week ago, remained uncontained.
Syrian civil defense units and firefighting crews are battling the flames with the aid of aircraft dispatched from Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon.
On Tuesday, Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab revealed in a public statement that authorities had detained several individuals suspected of involvement in starting the fires.
Latakia’s Governor Mohamed Othman reported that over 14,000 hectares of farmland and forested terrain have been scorched since the fires began on July 3.
