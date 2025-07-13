403
Syrian President Kicks Off Inaugural Official Azerbaijan Visit
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday for his inaugural official trip since taking office earlier this year, confirmed by a Syrian state news outlet and an Azerbaijani news agency.
Details about the visit’s length or comprehensive schedule were not released by either news service. However, this stop is part of al-Sharaa’s ongoing diplomatic campaign, which started after his January 29 appointment.
Since becoming president, al-Sharaa has embarked on a regional and international tour, including visits to Türkiye, France, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.
Earlier this year, a transitional government led by al-Sharaa was established following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.
Assad, who held power in Syria for nearly a quarter-century, fled to Russia in December, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s decades-long dominance since 1963.
