Japan Overcomes Lebanon in Opener of FIBA Women’s Asia Cup
(MENAFN) In a hard-fought battle on Sunday, Japan narrowly overcame Lebanon 72-68 in the opening match of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.
Despite Lebanon’s world ranking at 54th, they pushed the ninth-ranked Japanese team to the brink. Trailing 58-57 with just five minutes left, Lebanon was unable to seize the lead as Japan relied on swift fast breaks and sharp outside shooting to pull ahead. The win was sealed by Kokoro Tanaka’s clutch pair of free throws with only 0.2 seconds remaining.
Japan’s Minami Yabu led the scoreboard with 19 points, supported by Tanaka’s 11 points.
Japan’s head coach Corey Gaines acknowledged a sluggish start, joking, “Our game started at 1:30 [p.m.], and I think we started at 2 p.m.” “I wish I had the answer about why we didn't play well ... I can't answer that question. I don't know.”
Lebanon defied expectations early, taking charge thanks to Rebecca Akl’s three-pointer mid-first quarter that helped build a 10-point lead, which Lebanon held onto through the quarter’s end.
Shooting just 37.5 percent from the field and committing six turnovers, Japan trailed 16-26 after the first 10 minutes, despite being considered strong contenders in the Shenzhen tournament.
Japan regained momentum in the second quarter, with Yuki Miyazawa and Maki Takada hitting critical three-pointers. Following Tanaka’s free throw, Japan claimed a 33-32 lead with 4:40 left—their first advantage since tip-off. The quarter closed with Lebanon only trailing by three points.
Lebanon dominated the boards in the third quarter, creating additional scoring opportunities and maintaining a manageable six-point deficit heading into the final period.
Although Lebanon outrebounded Japan 50-37, their poor three-point shooting—making just 2 of 13 attempts—ultimately cost them a potential upset over the defending runner-up, who nailed 15 three-pointers.
Lebanon’s Akl posted a game-high 27 points, with Amar Mansour adding 19 and Jillian Archer contributing a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Lebanon coach Paul Coughter said, "Our strategy was to play extraordinarily good man-to-man defense. There were very few lapses in our defense." He added, "It was a great game, and I'm very proud of it."
Japan will face the Philippines next, while Lebanon prepares to take on Australia on Monday.
