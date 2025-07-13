403
stc honors top high school achievers and children of the Company employees for their excellence
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait City, 12 July 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers enabling digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the recognition of a distinguished group of high-achieving high school students, outstanding students from special needs schools, and the children of stc employees who achieved academic excellence during the year. The recognition ceremony was held under the umbrella of stc’s comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework, through its educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, which was launched primarily to support the education sector and empowering the next generation.
The event took place at stc’s headquarters in Olympia Tower and was attended by Maryam Al-Enezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development and Activities at the Ministry of Education. stc executives also attended the ceremony, including Mr. Khaled AlSudairy, Chief Strategy Officer and Mr. Raed Maree, Chief Human Resources Officer. Family members joined to celebrate and share in this proud moment of achievement for the students.
Commenting on the occasion, Ahmed Al Nowaibet, Director of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, said, “Recognizing academic excellence among students reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering Kuwait’s future leaders. Through programs like the educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, we aim to encourage young people to strive for success, embrace their potential, and inspire their peers to pursue their goals with passion and determination.”
Al Nowaibet added, “At stc, we believe in the importance of empowering the younger generation by celebrating their achievements and acknowledging the hard work and effort that they have put in to achieve their academic goals. This is why our recognition ceremony has become an annual celebration where we can invite high-achieving students and celebrate what they have accomplished in the presence of their loved ones. Such events strongly align with the various strategic pillars defined under our extensive CSR program, focusing primarily on supporting the community. Through our educational ‘upgrade’ initiative and ongoing collaborations across the education sector, stc will continue to foster a culture that values knowledge, creativity, and personal growth.”
Maryam Al-Enezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development & Activities Sector at the Ministry of Education expressed her thanks and appreciation to Kuwait Telecommunications Company stc for its continuous contribution and support to the educational initiatives through meaningful activities and events to empower future leaders. She pointed out that collaboration between the private and government sectors contributes strategically to highlighting the importance of promoting and developing education and focusing on sustainable education to create a lasting and positive impact on society.
In a statement, stc expressed that the Company has been a long-time supporter of students and graduates, having participated in numerous events. These initiatives align with the Company’s strategy to empower and attract ambitious Kuwaiti talents who fit stc’s dynamic culture. Additionally, the Company has participated in and sponsored various initiatives that aimed to support and contribute to the local education arena, especially under the umbrella of its educational ‘upgrade’ initiative. The Company highlighted that it will continue to explore opportunities of strategic collaborations within the education sector, stressing on the importance of knowledge and education to further develop the economy.
