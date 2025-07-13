403
Zaluzhny Urges U.S. to Send Aging Missiles to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s former highest-ranking military leader and current ambassador to the United Kingdom, has proposed that Kyiv should formally seek outdated weaponry from the United States.
According to him, this approach would not only reinforce Ukraine's defense against Russia but also provide the U.S. with a cost-saving alternative to disposing of surplus arms.
Writing in an opinion piece for Ukrainskaya Pravda on Friday, Zaluzhny—considered a prominent political challenger to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky—argued that Washington could send near-retirement missiles to Ukraine at minimal expense.
He emphasized that these weapons are currently sitting in American stockpiles and could serve a practical purpose in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict.
“The United States today has significant reserves of obsolete or ready-to-be-disused missiles, the transfer of which to Ukraine could be an effective solution,” Zaluzhny stated.
He continued, noting these weapons “do not require additional budget expenditures for disposal, and [are] vital for Ukraine.”
Citing Hellfire missiles as an example, Zaluzhny highlighted that by late 2023, the U.S. had produced over 170,000 units of various models.
He noted that many of these munitions are nearing the end of their 20–25-year operational lifespan, meaning they would soon need to be dismantled or destroyed.
Reallocating them to Ukraine, he suggested, would be a more efficient and impactful alternative.
