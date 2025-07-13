Woman's Body Found Under Debris Of Shell-Damaged House In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram .

“The body of a 77-year-old woman, who died as a result of an enemy attack, was discovered today in the Orikhiv community,” Ivan Fedorov mentioned.

It was noted that during the shelling of Novodanylivka the previous day, private homes were destroyed. The woman's body was found in one of these houses.

It is suspected that another person may still be trapped under the debris.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 12 July in Kherson, an 87-year-old woman sustained fatal injurie following a Russian attack.

Photo: illustrative