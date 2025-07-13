Premier Auto Protect Addresses Rising Complex Repair Costs With Extended Warranties

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Premier Auto Protect's extended warranties help drivers manage rising, complex car repair costs in 2025, offering coverage and roadside assistance.

- COONY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Auto Protect , a leading provider of vehicle service contracts, today announced enhanced extended warranty plans to combat the soaring costs of complex car repairs in 2025. As modern vehicles incorporate advanced technologies like electric drivetrains and onboard computers, repair bills are averaging $1,200 per incident, leaving drivers vulnerable to financial strain. Premier Auto Protect's comprehensive plans offer nationwide protection, ensuring peace of mind for car owners.Don't let complex repair costs catch you off guard. Visit to explore Premier Auto Protect's extended warranty plans and request a free quote. For personalized assistance, call 1-888-501-0094 today and lock in affordable protection for your vehicle.The Challenge of Complex RepairsIn 2025, car repairs are more expensive than ever, mainly due to the increasing complexity of modern vehicles. According to a 2024 American Automobile Association (AAA) study, the average repair cost reached $1,200 per incident, with projections for further increases this year due to the incorporation of high-tech components, including sensors, hybrid batteries, and digital dashboards. For example, a transmission repair can cost up to $4,000, while replacing a touchscreen infotainment system may exceed $1,200, excluding labor costs. These costs are particularly burdensome for owners of used or high-mileage vehicles, whose factory warranties-typically lasting 3 years or 36,000 miles-have expired. Premier Auto Protect's extended warranties step in where factory coverage ends, shielding drivers from financial strain.Premier Auto Protect's Comprehensive SolutionsHeadquartered in New York, Premier Auto Protect offers six tiers of coverage-Basic, Value, Complete, Exclusionary, Superior, and Ultimate-designed to meet the diverse needs of drivers. These plans encompass critical components, including engines, transmissions, electrical systems, and advanced technologies such as adaptive lighting and digital displays. Key benefits include:- Nationwide Flexibility: Customers can choose any ASE-certified repair facility, with over 250,000 certified professionals available across the United States.- Customer-Centric Perks: Plans include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and a transferable warranty to boost vehicle resale value.- 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: A risk-free trial period ensures confidence in the investment.- Streamlined Claims Process: Premier Auto Protect pays repair shops directly, eliminating upfront costs for customers and minimizing paperwork.The company's direct-to-consumer model ensures competitive pricing, with plans starting at $1,700, making protection accessible to a wide range of drivers.Meeting Growing Consumer DemandThe extended warranty market is booming, projected to grow from $36.94 billion in 2024 to $61.13 billion by 2032, driven by rising repair costs and consumer demand for financial security. A 2024 Consumer Reports survey found that 55% of car owners are concerned about repair costs after their factory warranties expire, and one in three is considering purchasing a third-party extended warranty. Premier Auto Protect's data shows that 70% of its policyholders have utilized coverage for major repairs, saving thousands of dollars. For instance, a typical transmission repair, costing upwards of $3,000, is fully covered under higher-tier plans, such as Exclusionary or Ultimate, minus a modest $100 deductible. This value proposition has earned the company an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (accredited since 2022) and a 4-star Trustpilot rating from 682 reviews.Addressing Industry ChallengesWhile extended warranties are gaining popularity, some consumer advocacy groups, like Consumer Reports, note that not all plans deliver sufficient value, as repair costs may not always exceed the warranty price. Premier Auto Protect addresses these concerns with transparent contract terms, a mobile app for easy claims filing, and a referral program offering 10% premium discounts per referral. However, some customers have reported claim denials due to pre-existing conditions or title status, underscoring the importance of carefully reviewing contract details. The company's commitment to transparency and customer education helps drivers make informed decisions, ensuring coverage aligns with their vehicle's needs.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect, headquartered in New York, is a leading provider of vehicle service contracts, offering comprehensive coverage to drivers across the nation. Since its founding, the company has prioritized exceptional service, transparency, and customer satisfaction, earning an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4-star Trustpilot score. With six tiers of coverage and benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, Premier Auto Protect helps drivers manage rising repair costs with confidence.

