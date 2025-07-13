403
Preliminary statement on Air India Boeing accident published
(MENAFN) The preliminary investigation into last month’s Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash has found that the fuel supply to the aircraft’s engines was shut off, leading to the tragic accident, according to India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
The UK-bound flight, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, slamming into a residential area. Only one passenger survived, while nineteen people on the ground also lost their lives.
The AAIB report, released Saturday, reveals that cockpit switches controlling the fuel flow were moved to the ‘cut off’ position shortly after takeoff, cutting fuel to both engines. In recordings from the cockpit, one pilot can be heard questioning why the fuel switch was turned off, with the other pilot responding that he hadn’t done it. Seconds later, the aircraft began to lose altitude.
While one engine restarted after the switches were reset, the plane continued descending. A Mayday call was issued, but the aircraft remained airborne for only 32 seconds, covering 0.9 nautical miles before crashing.
The report does not clarify whether the switches were flipped manually or by mistake, nor does it identify which pilot issued the distress call. Investigators have ruled out other causes such as fuel quality, overloading, bird strikes, or hazardous cargo, noting that the aircraft systems appeared normal during takeoff.
At this stage, the report does not recommend any action against Boeing or General Electric, the aircraft and engine manufacturers. Both firms, along with the US FAA and the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch, remain involved in the ongoing probe.
India’s Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu urged the public to avoid “jumping to conclusions,” stressing these are preliminary findings and that many details are still under review. Air India confirmed it is cooperating fully with investigators but declined further comment.
Experts had previously suggested possible causes could include pilot error, mechanical failure, or improper takeoff settings. Following the incident, India’s aviation authorities ordered additional safety checks on all Air India Dreamliner aircraft.
Boeing continues to face global scrutiny over safety concerns, following previous issues with its 737 MAX model, which was grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes between 2019 and 2020.
