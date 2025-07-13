Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Reveals Export Figures Via Kermanshah Province Customs


2025-07-13 06:04:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13.​ Product exports through the customs of Kermanshah Province in western Iran reached about $671 million valued at 1.61 million tons from March 21 through June 21, 2025, Reza Nikravesh, head of Kermanshah customs, told reporters, Trend reports.

Exports via Khosravi customs amounted to $229 million and 504,000 tons, and via Parvizkhan customs - $178 million and 441,000 tons.

Moreover, he noted that, 382,000 tons of products worth $166 million were exported via Sumar customs, 116,000 tons worth $74.9 million - Sheikh Saleh customs, and 152,000 tons worth $14.3 million - Shushami customs.

The data from Iran's Customs Administration shows that non-oil product exports totaled about $11.7 billion and 34.5 million tons during this period. Compared to the same period last year, the value dropped by 14.4 percent and weight by 9.3 percent.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN13072025000187011040ID1109793869

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search