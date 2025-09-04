LG SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON TOP TECH TRENDS AHEAD OF IFA BERLIN 2025

DUBAI, September, 2025 – As the world's industry leaders and tech enthusiasts anticipate IFA Berlin 2025, LG Electronics (LG) dives deep into the pivotal technology trends shaping the future of consumer electronics and beyond. The event will feature new innovations and forward-looking concepts aimed at redefining consumer experiences. Drawing insights from the evolving landscape, LG identifies the following key tech trends expected to dominate discussions and innovations at IFA 2025: 1. Artificial Intelligence (AI): Driving Smarter Experiences AI continues to be the driving force behind technological advancements, moving beyond simple automation to more precise and varied applications. Expect to see AI-powered personal assistants that understand context and provide natural responses, alongside Edge AI enabling faster, more private data processing. AI will also play a crucial role in optimizing energy consumption and improving sustainability. These innovations can be seen in LG's“AI Home Solution” and the LG ThinQ ON smart hub, which orchestrates AI-powered appliances for a seamless and convenient living experience. Innovations like AI Wash and Dry reflect the company's focus on convenience and eco-friendly functionality. 2. Smarter Home Ecosystems: From Connected to Intuitive Smart home technology is moving beyond connectivity to deliver personalized, proactive solutions. Future ecosystems will learn user behavior, predict maintenance needs, and optimize wellness. LG's ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care platforms, for example, are designed to bring thoughtful, personalized appliance solutions into homes, ensuring consumers have access to the most up-to-date software and predictive diagnostics, which aligns perfectly with the trend towards more intuitive and proactive smart home environments. 3. Sustainability: Technology with Purpose Sustainability continues to be a top priority for consumers and brands alike. Expect greater focus on circular economy principles, responsible resource use, and sustainable product design. LG's innovations from energy-efficient appliances to microplastic care cycles in laundry solutions, reflect its commitment to building eco-conscious products. The company's heat pump technology, designed to minimize energy consumption, further underscores this focus. 4. Gaming, Spatial Computing & XR: Expanding Immersive Experiences Cloud gaming services are becoming mainstream, while generative AI is shaping dynamic, interactive gameplay. Spatial computing and extended reality (XR) are moving beyond gaming into learning, productivity, and entertainment, powered by lighter, more affordable devices. LG's expertise in display technologies and connectivity positions the company to contribute to next-generation gaming and immersive XR experiences. 5. Mobility: Smarter, Connected Journeys Mobility in 2025 is characterized by intelligent, connected ecosystems prioritizing sustainability, personalization, and seamless user experiences. Electric vehicles (EVs) are decidedly more mainstream, with AI-based in-car assistants and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) expanding. Looking ahead, expect in-car infotainment to greater mirror home entertainment, and autonomous driving to advance further. LG's collaboration with Kia, the MX Spielraum concept vehicle, which will be on show at IFA 2025, transforms the mobile space into an extension of the home – boasting smart features like advanced fridges and mood lighting, coffee machine, TV and soundbar – directly addressing this new trend of personalized living spaces on the move. 6. Robotics: Intelligent Support for Daily Life Robots are, as expected, becoming more affordable and versatile, serving as helpers in homes and daily spaces, where cleaning robots are evolving into multi-surface, multi-tasking machines, and companion robots offer more than scripted interactions, engaging in real conversations and recognizing moods. LG's ongoing innovations in robotics, particularly in areas like cleaning robots and potential future companion robots, are created to follow that path of integrating intelligent robotic solutions into everyday life for enhanced convenience and support. 7. Subscriptions: Flexible Access to Technology Subscription-based models are changing how consumers engage with home appliances, providing flexible services that deliver premium appliances on a pay-as-you-go basis – a model that benefits consumers with lower upfront costs and reliable performance while supporting efforts to reuse products and reduce waste. LG's focus remains steadfast on long-term product performance, predictive maintenance through ThinQ Care, and overall customer service, allowing the brand to position itself to adapt, and potentially lead, in this evolving consumption model. LG will be in Hall 18, Stand 101 at IFA 2025 – taking place in Messe Berlin exhibition grounds from September 5 to 9 – showcasing new products, breakthrough technologies and future-forward concepts. To learn more, visit: IFA Berlin/LG. About LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit for the latest news.