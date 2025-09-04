'I Am Peacekeeper Movement' Launched In Dubai, Brings Together Nobel Laureates, Changemakers

“Peace is not a distant dream but a shared responsibility that belongs to all of us,” said Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Executive Director of the Wockhardt healthcare conglomerate as he launched the 'I Am Peacekeeper Movement' on September 4.

The meet, which brought together Nobel laureates, policymakers, social entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and changemakers from across the world – was held at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Among the high-profile people at the event were Dr Asle Toje, vice-chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee; Professor Mohan Munasinghe, 2007 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Blue Planet Prize recipient; Ouided Bouchamaoui, 2015 Nobel Peace Laureate; and Dr Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), Abu Dhabi.

In his address to the audience, Dr Khorakiwala said peace was a 'commitment' that had to be owned collectively.“With this movement, we aim to bring together individuals and institutions that are willing to step forward and shoulder that commitment. Dubai offers the perfect platform to launch this journey – a crossroads of cultures and ideas where dialogue translates into action.

He also highlighted the movement's 12 key initiatives that range from engaging nearly 2 million global online advocates, launching the upcoming Billionaires for Peace Conclave in February 2026, and expanding global networks of directors and influencers – all designed to foster“compassion, equity, and unity worldwide”.

“The vision of the UAE rulership led by HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE, and His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has laid a stable foundation for tolerance and coexistence not seen anywhere in the world. It's about time peace must move beyond rhetoric and become a lived practice in our homes, workplaces, and governments everywhere else. The foundation of world peace is based on inner peace through the practice of seven human values of gratitude, forgiveness, love, humility, giving, patience and truth,” he added.

Professor Munasinghe, the vice-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), who shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former vice-president of the US Al Gore, said:“Peace-building is not just about ending conflicts, but about creating fair opportunities for all. Economic justice, environmental care, and social inclusion are pillars of lasting stability. The 'I Am Peacekeeper Movement' is timely because it reminds us that every citizen has a role in shaping this shared future.”

Echoing his sentiments, Dr Al Ghaith said the UAE was proud to support initiatives that promote harmony.“The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity is proud to support initiatives that foster understanding, tolerance, and fraternity across borders. The 'I Am Peacekeeper Movement' embodies these values and creates a space for leaders and citizens alike to commit to peace as a way of life. Hosting this in the UAE reflects our country's dedication to dialogue and harmony,” he said.

Building on Dubai's legacy as a convenor of global voices, the milestone event follows the record-breaking peace summit – held in Dubai earlier this April – that brought together 12 Nobel laureates in an unprecedented celebration of dialogue and collaboration at Expo City Dubai.