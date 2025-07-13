403
Marine Le Pen Appeal Hearing Kicks Off September 8
(MENAFN) An appeal hearing for Marine Le Pen, the prominent far-right French politician convicted of corruption and barred from public office for five years, is scheduled to begin on September 8, according to reports from the Paris Court of Appeal on Friday.
The upcoming session will review both Le Pen’s conviction and the imposed political disqualification. As a key leader of the National Rally (RN) party and a top contender in the presidential race, Le Pen had sought interim relief from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the ban, but her petition was dismissed on July 9.
This legal action followed an earlier court ruling this year that sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison—with two years suspended—and imposed a five-year ban on holding elected office. The case revolves around allegations of misuse of European Parliament funds to pay staff linked to her party.
Because of the sentence’s provisional enforcement, Le Pen is currently prohibited from participating in upcoming elections, including any snap legislative votes that might occur if the president dissolves the National Assembly. Additionally, she has been automatically removed from her position as departmental councilor in Pas-de-Calais.
