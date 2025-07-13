403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, North Korea Blame West for Tensions
(MENAFN) Russia declared on Sunday that both Moscow and Pyongyang hold the view that increased military activity by Western powers is to blame for escalating friction on the Korean Peninsula.
This statement was issued during a three-day diplomatic mission by Russia’s top envoy to the East Asian country.
According to a declaration released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, “The parties agreed that the reason for the growing tension in the subregion is the increase in military activity of the United States and its allies, the increasingly frequent military maneuvers involving a nuclear component.”
This comment followed a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which occurred in the coastal city of Wonsan.
The ministry emphasized that Saturday’s meeting unfolded in a “warm, friendly” environment. The two sides engaged in an in-depth dialogue on matters concerning their bilateral relationship, as well as global and regional developments.
The discussion included an exchange of perspectives regarding the evolving situation on the Korean Peninsula and across Northeast Asia.
Furthermore, the statement highlighted that Lavrov expressed Russia’s appreciation for North Korea’s “consistent, fundamental” endorsement of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
This included acknowledgment of North Korean soldiers’ involvement in operations aimed at repelling Ukrainian forces from the Kursk border zone back in April.
Regarding the nations’ mutual dealings, the ministry underlined that particular focus was given to collaboration in practical sectors, especially regarding the implementation of previously concluded high-level agreements.
This statement was issued during a three-day diplomatic mission by Russia’s top envoy to the East Asian country.
According to a declaration released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, “The parties agreed that the reason for the growing tension in the subregion is the increase in military activity of the United States and its allies, the increasingly frequent military maneuvers involving a nuclear component.”
This comment followed a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which occurred in the coastal city of Wonsan.
The ministry emphasized that Saturday’s meeting unfolded in a “warm, friendly” environment. The two sides engaged in an in-depth dialogue on matters concerning their bilateral relationship, as well as global and regional developments.
The discussion included an exchange of perspectives regarding the evolving situation on the Korean Peninsula and across Northeast Asia.
Furthermore, the statement highlighted that Lavrov expressed Russia’s appreciation for North Korea’s “consistent, fundamental” endorsement of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
This included acknowledgment of North Korean soldiers’ involvement in operations aimed at repelling Ukrainian forces from the Kursk border zone back in April.
Regarding the nations’ mutual dealings, the ministry underlined that particular focus was given to collaboration in practical sectors, especially regarding the implementation of previously concluded high-level agreements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment