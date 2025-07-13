Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, North Korea Blame West for Tensions

2025-07-13 05:06:55
(MENAFN) Russia declared on Sunday that both Moscow and Pyongyang hold the view that increased military activity by Western powers is to blame for escalating friction on the Korean Peninsula.

This statement was issued during a three-day diplomatic mission by Russia’s top envoy to the East Asian country.

According to a declaration released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, “The parties agreed that the reason for the growing tension in the subregion is the increase in military activity of the United States and its allies, the increasingly frequent military maneuvers involving a nuclear component.”

This comment followed a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which occurred in the coastal city of Wonsan.

The ministry emphasized that Saturday’s meeting unfolded in a “warm, friendly” environment. The two sides engaged in an in-depth dialogue on matters concerning their bilateral relationship, as well as global and regional developments.

The discussion included an exchange of perspectives regarding the evolving situation on the Korean Peninsula and across Northeast Asia.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted that Lavrov expressed Russia’s appreciation for North Korea’s “consistent, fundamental” endorsement of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

This included acknowledgment of North Korean soldiers’ involvement in operations aimed at repelling Ukrainian forces from the Kursk border zone back in April.

Regarding the nations’ mutual dealings, the ministry underlined that particular focus was given to collaboration in practical sectors, especially regarding the implementation of previously concluded high-level agreements.

