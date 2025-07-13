Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Highlights Country's Strategic Role At Dubrovnik Forum

2025-07-13 05:06:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 11–12, Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated in the international event“Dubrovnik Forum – Steering Change,” held in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov took part in the panel discussion titled“Connecting Europe and Asia: Paths of Partnership and Prosperity.” In his remarks, he emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening political and economic ties between Europe and Asia for international stability and sustainable development. He also highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role as a reliable partner and sustainable transport-logistics corridor bridging the two continents.

Mammadov underlined Azerbaijan's significant contributions to regional integration through multilateral projects in transportation, energy, and communications, positioning the country as a strategic coordinator within the Eurasian space.

During the Forum, Deputy Minister Mammadov held a meeting with Lu Shaye, Head of the Chinese delegation and Special Representative for European Affairs of the People's Republic of China. They discussed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, recent high-level visits, and signed cooperation agreements.

Additionally, Mammadov met with Russ Jaličandra, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. The discussions focused on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand and prospects for expanding cooperation. They also explored ways to enhance collaboration in economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as mutual support within multilateral platforms.

