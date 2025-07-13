Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Highlights Country's Strategic Role At Dubrovnik Forum
During the visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov took part in the panel discussion titled“Connecting Europe and Asia: Paths of Partnership and Prosperity.” In his remarks, he emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening political and economic ties between Europe and Asia for international stability and sustainable development. He also highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role as a reliable partner and sustainable transport-logistics corridor bridging the two continents.
Mammadov underlined Azerbaijan's significant contributions to regional integration through multilateral projects in transportation, energy, and communications, positioning the country as a strategic coordinator within the Eurasian space.
During the Forum, Deputy Minister Mammadov held a meeting with Lu Shaye, Head of the Chinese delegation and Special Representative for European Affairs of the People's Republic of China. They discussed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, recent high-level visits, and signed cooperation agreements.
Additionally, Mammadov met with Russ Jaličandra, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. The discussions focused on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand and prospects for expanding cooperation. They also explored ways to enhance collaboration in economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as mutual support within multilateral platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment