Authorities Seal Roads Leading To Martyrs' Graveyard

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities on Sunday sealed all roads leading to Martyrs' graveyard in Nowhatta area of the old city even as the ruling National Conference claimed that several of it's leaders have been placed under house arrest.

Police and central paramilitary forces were deployed in strength at all entry points leading to Srinagar city as there were apprehensions of law and order problems on the occasion of Martyrs Day.

Only vehicles of officials and security forces were allowed to cross the barricades set up at the entry points, officials said.

National Conference (NC) had applied to the District Magistrate Srinagar, seeking permission to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.

However, the district administration refused to grant permission.

“The District Administration Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants intending to proceed towards Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta on July 13, 2025 (Sunday),” the Srinagar Police said in a public advisory posted on X.

The police said that the public is advised to comply with these instructions and refrain from violating the orders issued by the district administration.

“Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” the police warned.

The NC termed the denial of permission“deeply unfortunate.” NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that July 13 is not a routine date.

“It is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of dignity, justice, and rights,” Sadiq said on X.

Sadiq further said the people of Kashmir will continue to“honour their martyrs” peacefully, with dignity, and with unwavering resolve.

July 13 used to be a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir before the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories in August 2019. However, the administration dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020.

On the day, mainstream political leaders used to visit the“martyrs' graveyard” to pay homage to the Kashmiris who fell to the bullets of the Dogra army while protesting against the rule of the Maharaja.

Meanwhile, Sadiq in a fresh post on X claimed that several party leaders have been placed under house arrest.

“Since last night, I like many of my colleagues, including the party leadership at Gupkar, the Advisor to the Chief Minister, and a majority of sitting MLAs have been locked inside my home,” he said.

He said this is not just unfortunate but a deliberate attempt to suppress remembrance and deny the right to honour the martyrs of July 13.

“Such actions are not only unnecessary they are unjustified, deeply insensitive, and reveal a troubling disregard for history,” he added.