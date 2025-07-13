Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vehicle Tumbles into Ravine in Peru, Leaving Five Dead

Vehicle Tumbles into Ravine in Peru, Leaving Five Dead


2025-07-13 05:00:27
(MENAFN) At least five individuals lost their lives Thursday afternoon in Peru’s southeastern Puno region when their vehicle tumbled into a ravine, according to local news reports on Friday.

The accident happened on the route linking the Sina and Cojata districts, a private broadcaster confirmed.

The victims were inside a private pickup truck that fell about 100 meters down into a river below.

A state-run agency stated the exact cause remains under investigation; however, witnesses reported the truck was hit by a speeding minivan whose driver fled the scene immediately.

Emergency teams, law enforcement, and community members collaborated to recover the bodies, which have yet to be officially identified. Local sources indicated the deceased might belong to the same family.

