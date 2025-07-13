403
Gaza Bleeds: Israel Kills 34 Palestinians, Eight of Them Gathering Water
(MENAFN) At least 34 Palestinians lost their lives Sunday as Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple residential zones and displacement tents throughout the Gaza Strip, with casualties including children and eight people gathering water, according to medical personnel and local sources.
In central Gaza’s Al-Sawarkah area, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, an Israeli air raid on a family residence resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals.
Another strike hit a water distribution site in Nuseirat, killing eight Palestinians—six of them children—and injuring 16 others.
In northern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Shati refugee camp, located west of Gaza City, left six Palestinians dead and several wounded.
Separately, five people died and others were injured after a bombing targeted a residence on Hamid Street in western Gaza City.
In the Al-Sabra district of Gaza City, a young girl and one other person were killed when Israeli forces bombed a family home near the Islamic Complex Mosque, with several others suffering injuries.
Medics at Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza confirmed that three people died following an Israeli strike on a displacement tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces demolished several residential buildings in Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood, causing widespread damage to adjacent properties.
Despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has maintained a relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. The operation has claimed nearly 57,900 Palestinian lives—most of whom are women and children—while devastating the enclave’s infrastructure, triggering food shortages and escalating disease.
