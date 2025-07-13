403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shaza Hotels Unveils it ‘Summer Smil’s’ Offer
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Dubai, UAE (11 July 2025) – As summer unfurls its warmth across the region, Shaza Hotels invites travellers to step into a world where elegance, tranquillity, and cultural richness converge. More than just an escape, Sha’a’s new ‘Summer ’miles’ offer is a heartfelt invitation to reconnect with nature, loved ones, and the soulful rhythm of slow, meaningful travel.
From the gentle rustle of trees to the shimmering embrace of the bay, each Shaza property becomes a stage fo’ summer’s quiet poetry. ’hether it’s watching children paddle through serene waters, listening to birdsong drift through courtyards, or sharing laughter over locally inspired meals, Shaza offers moments that linger long after the sun sets.
Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said, “At ’haza, we don’t just curate stays; we craft experiences steeped in heritage and designed to spark joy. Our Summer Smiles offer is about mor’ than value, it’s about creating beautiful interludes where families can slow down, rediscover connection, and write ”heir own stories.”
Summer Smiles Offer Highlights:
•25% off on Best Available Rates (BAR)
· 50% off on additional rooms for children
•Complimentary stay and dining for kids under 12
· Exclusive 10% additional discount for DISCOVERY members
Whether guests are returning to a favourite Shaza sanctuary or discovering the brand for the first time, the Summer Smiles offer reflects Shaza’s signature philosophy: that luxury lies in thoughtfulness, cultural depth, and shared moments of joy.
Each Shaza and Mysk property, from the coastlines of Oman to the heart of Doha, Bahrain and Madinah, draws inspiration from the ancient Silk Route, weaving together timeless design, gracious hospitality, and a sense of place that honours local heritage. With this seasonal offer, the brand brings together its cultural ethos and contemporary elegance to deliver a summer experience that is both generous and grounding.
The Summer Smiles offer is available for a limited time across participating Shaza Hotels. Bookings can be made directly through Shazahotels
From the gentle rustle of trees to the shimmering embrace of the bay, each Shaza property becomes a stage fo’ summer’s quiet poetry. ’hether it’s watching children paddle through serene waters, listening to birdsong drift through courtyards, or sharing laughter over locally inspired meals, Shaza offers moments that linger long after the sun sets.
Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said, “At ’haza, we don’t just curate stays; we craft experiences steeped in heritage and designed to spark joy. Our Summer Smiles offer is about mor’ than value, it’s about creating beautiful interludes where families can slow down, rediscover connection, and write ”heir own stories.”
Summer Smiles Offer Highlights:
•25% off on Best Available Rates (BAR)
· 50% off on additional rooms for children
•Complimentary stay and dining for kids under 12
· Exclusive 10% additional discount for DISCOVERY members
Whether guests are returning to a favourite Shaza sanctuary or discovering the brand for the first time, the Summer Smiles offer reflects Shaza’s signature philosophy: that luxury lies in thoughtfulness, cultural depth, and shared moments of joy.
Each Shaza and Mysk property, from the coastlines of Oman to the heart of Doha, Bahrain and Madinah, draws inspiration from the ancient Silk Route, weaving together timeless design, gracious hospitality, and a sense of place that honours local heritage. With this seasonal offer, the brand brings together its cultural ethos and contemporary elegance to deliver a summer experience that is both generous and grounding.
The Summer Smiles offer is available for a limited time across participating Shaza Hotels. Bookings can be made directly through Shazahotels
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment