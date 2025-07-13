403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump sells US weapons to African presidents
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has called on African nations to increase their defense budgets and purchase more American-made weapons, which he described as “the best military equipment anywhere in the world by far.” Trump made these remarks during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday with the presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania, and Guinea-Bissau. He pointed to recent US strikes on Iran as evidence of the superiority of American arms.
Trump’s comments come amid a growing shift by several African countries away from traditional Western alliances, with many now turning to Russia for military assistance. Following a coup in Niger in July 2023, the country scrapped its military cooperation with Washington, leading to the withdrawal of US forces and the closure of a $100 million drone base. Russian military advisors and hardware soon followed, with Niger accusing the US of failing to fulfill promises to help combat terrorism in the Sahel.
Similarly, Chad expelled US special forces in 2024 and ended its longstanding defense pact with France, citing concerns over sovereignty and outdated agreements. Other Sahel nations — Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger — have also broken military ties with France, accusing the former colonial power of perpetuating instability under the pretext of counterterrorism. These countries have since signed new security agreements with Russia, which they see as a more reliable partner.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Trump labeled terrorism as Africa’s “big problem” and stressed the importance of continued cooperation to fight it. He also highlighted Africa’s vast untapped resources and economic potential, saying long-term investment partnerships would be more beneficial than any other approach.
“There’s enormous potential in Africa, like few other regions,” Trump said. “This kind of economic collaboration will be far more effective and sustainable.”
The African leaders in attendance praised Trump’s efforts to promote global peace and urged the US to invest more in their countries’ natural resources. Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani emphasized his nation’s wealth of rare earths, manganese, uranium, and possibly lithium, and said there are significant opportunities for US investors.
Trump’s comments come amid a growing shift by several African countries away from traditional Western alliances, with many now turning to Russia for military assistance. Following a coup in Niger in July 2023, the country scrapped its military cooperation with Washington, leading to the withdrawal of US forces and the closure of a $100 million drone base. Russian military advisors and hardware soon followed, with Niger accusing the US of failing to fulfill promises to help combat terrorism in the Sahel.
Similarly, Chad expelled US special forces in 2024 and ended its longstanding defense pact with France, citing concerns over sovereignty and outdated agreements. Other Sahel nations — Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger — have also broken military ties with France, accusing the former colonial power of perpetuating instability under the pretext of counterterrorism. These countries have since signed new security agreements with Russia, which they see as a more reliable partner.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Trump labeled terrorism as Africa’s “big problem” and stressed the importance of continued cooperation to fight it. He also highlighted Africa’s vast untapped resources and economic potential, saying long-term investment partnerships would be more beneficial than any other approach.
“There’s enormous potential in Africa, like few other regions,” Trump said. “This kind of economic collaboration will be far more effective and sustainable.”
The African leaders in attendance praised Trump’s efforts to promote global peace and urged the US to invest more in their countries’ natural resources. Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani emphasized his nation’s wealth of rare earths, manganese, uranium, and possibly lithium, and said there are significant opportunities for US investors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment