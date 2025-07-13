Rolls-Royce Chess Sets, Louis Vuitton Jenga: Traditional Boardgames Get A Dubai Makeover

Dubai residents are increasingly turning to an unlikely new obsession‭: ‬nostalgic luxury boardgames‭, ‬as traditional relics from childhood undergo a premium transformation‭ , ‬with brands from Rolls-Royce to local UAE-based startups capitalising on the growing demand for face-to-face entertainment experiences‭.‬

In a city where everything‭, ‬from coffee to car washes‭, ‬gets the luxury treatment‭, ‬it was perhaps inevitable that humble chess pieces and backgammon boards would eventually receive the full Dubai makeover‭, ‬complete with precious metals‭, ‬exotic leathers‭, ‬and‭ ‬high-end price points to match‭. ‬Game boards are blurring the lines between functional objects and‭ ‬artistic statements‭. ‬

The renaissance isn't just about nostalgia‭, ‬experts say‭.‬

Industry experts say the resurgence stems from digital fatigue among luxury consumers who increasingly value authentic social experiences over screen-based entertainment‭. ‬It is‭, ‬they say‭, ‬a rebellion against our screen-addicted existence‭. ‬“Traditional gaming is experiencing a resurgence because‭, ‬in a hyper-digital world‭, ‬people are craving real human connection‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Mohamad Faez Tarabichi‭, ‬marketing manager at UAE-based tabletop games shop Back to Games‭, ‬who has witnessed this transformation firsthand‭, ‬ seeing a flurry of demand for nostalgic gaming sets‭. ‬“Boardgames bring us back to the joy of face-to-face interaction‭, ‬laughing‭, ‬strategising‭, ‬storytelling‭ ‬-‭ ‬things we don't get from screens‭.‬”

The phenomenon extends beyond mere nostalgia‭, ‬incorporating luxury modern design sensibilities and premium materials that appeal‭ ‬to collectors‭. ‬“They combine creativity‭, ‬competition‭, ‬and cooperation in ways that are both nostalgic and refreshingly new‭,‬”‭ ‬Tarabichi adds‭.‬

The movement has legs‭, ‬too‭. ‬“On top of that‭, ‬the diversity of modern games‭, ‬from light party games to rich‭, ‬strategic epics‭, ‬means there's something for everyone‭. ‬It's important to note that communities are growing‭, ‬local events are booming‭, ‬and games are becoming more accessible and inclusive‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

Ultra-luxury brands enter the fray

The luxury automotive sector's entry into premium gaming represents perhaps the most striking example of this crossover trend‭. ‬Earlier this year‭, ‬Rolls-Royce‭ ‬unveiled a chess set‭, ‬signaling how established luxury brands view gaming accessories as natural brand extensions‭.‬

The British luxury marque's decision to craft a chess set wasn't born from a boardroom brainstorm gone wild‭, ‬but rather from intimate knowledge of their clientele's refined tastes‭. ‬“We are in the privileged position of knowing our clients personally‭. ‬These relationships‭ ‬-‭ ‬and the unique insights they provide into our clients'‭ ‬worlds‭, ‬tastes‭, ‬and preferences‭ ‬-‭ ‬inform everything we do at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Nick Abrams‭, ‬accessories designer at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars‭. ‬“Knowing that many clients enjoy chess‭ ‬-‭ ‬often at an extremely high level‭ ‬-‭ ‬we were inspired to create our own chess set as a natural evolution of the sense of hosting and occasion that defines the Rolls‭-‬Royce experience‭.‬”

The engineering behind the chess set reflects the same attention to detail found in the company's vehicles‭. ‬The leather-clad base incorporates the marque's signature waft lines‭. ‬Hidden magnets beneath the playing surface ensure pieces remain aligned‭ ‬-‭ ‬the design team tested six different magnet types‭, ‬because when you're Rolls-Royce‭, ‬even magnetic force gets the premium treatment‭.‬

“Incorporating materials and the meticulous craft techniques our clients know and love from their motor car‭, ‬the chess set is a discreet‭, ‬beautiful‭, ‬and authentic extension of our brand into their homes‭. ‬It serves as a contemporary work of art in its own right‭, ‬as well as a practical‭, ‬playable game‭,‬”‭ ‬Abrams said‭.‬

Each chess piece features ceramic-coated aluminium construction with hidden magnets and polished stainless-steel heads‭, ‬deliberately designed to evoke the tactile experience of the solid-metal organ stops found in Rolls-Royce vehicles‭.‬

The new face of nostalgic classics‭ ‬

Dubai's boardgame fever is part of a worldwide phenomenon where luxury brands have put a five-star spin on childhood or family games‭.‬‭ ‬Tiffany‭ & ‬Co‭.‬'s Travel Poker set proves that even card games need proper breeding‭, ‬arriving in a compact‭, ‬elegant leather box containing two decks of cards and 100‭ ‬porcelain poker chips in white‭, ‬grey‭, ‬Tiffany blue‭, ‬and black with metallic rings‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬Aerin has transformed dominos into a study table accessory with its Shagreen Dominos set‭ ‬-‭ ‬soft blush pieces nestled in a faux shagreen and brass box lined with gold‭, ‬made in Italy‭ ‬-‭ ‬and L'Objet took the humble tic-tac-toe and gave it the full art gallery treatment with its Deco Tic Tac Toe set‭, ‬featuring cubes crafted from black and white natural shells presented in a brass base‭. ‬Louis Vuitton released its interpretation of Jenga‭, ‬the block‭-‬stacking game‭, ‬with its Monogram Jenga Tower featuring 54‭ ‬ombre bars printed with monogram flowers and the LV logo‭, ‬secured in‭ ‬a plexiglass box with a leather handle‭.‬

Homegrown gaming brands emerge

Dubai's homegrown luxury gaming sector is expanding alongside international brands‭, ‬with local companies like VIDO producing premium chess and backgammon sets using vegan leather‭, ‬with prices starting from Dh1,250‭, ‬proving that even in the world of luxury board‭games‭, ‬there's room for the environmentally conscious elite‭.‬

The company positions its products as relationship-building tools rather than mere gaming accessories‭. ‬“Backgammon and chess are more than just boardgames at VIDO‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's a way to bring friends and families together and create beautiful memories‭,‬”‭ ‬the brand says‭.‬

It emphasises experiential luxury over material ostentation‭. ‬“Imagine sitting by the water on a sunny day‭, ‬playfully challenging your friend to double the stakes across a beautifully designed board‭. ‬To us‭, ‬that's the spirit of luxury boardgame classics‭.‬”

Immersive gaming experiences

Just when you thought the luxury gaming scene couldn't get more elaborate‭, ‬Dubai decided to supersize Monopoly itself‭, ‬reimagining the classic game for contemporary audiences‭. ‬The official Dubai Monopoly Experience at Vida Dubai Mall has transformed the family-argument-starter into a full-scale theatrical production‭, ‬complete with live actors and oversized tokens‭.‬

“The inspiration was to develop a unique concept that resonates with individuals from diverse backgrounds travelling to or residing in Dubai‭,‬”‭ ‬Yulia Maximovich‭, ‬chief executive officer‭, ‬Host Theatre‭, ‬told‭ ‬KT LUXE‭. ‬“The aim was to create a memorable experience that would be closely associated with the UAE‭, ‬enhancing the sense of community and‭ ‬engagement among visitors‭.‬”‭ ‬

In this life-size Monopoly experience‭, ‬participants have the opportunity to engage with friends or meet new people at their table‭. ‬The ambience blends active participation‭, ‬reminiscent of quiz games‭, ‬with theatrical elements featuring beloved Monopoly characters like Mr‭. ‬Monopoly Man‭, ‬the Policeman‭, ‬and the Gamemaster‭, ‬creating a lively and immersive environment‭.‬

The experience maintains the classic game's legendary potential for destroying friendships while adding production values‭. ‬Mr‭. ‬Monopoly himself appears as the charming host‭ ‬-‭ ‬guiding players through gameplay‭ ‬-‭ ‬while a sharp-eyed Policeman character lurks nearby‭, ‬ready to haul rule-breakers off to the dreaded jail‭.‬

The two-hour interactive gaming experience promises‭ ‬“an action-packed and carefully controlled environment where the best players shine and those who don't play by the rules‭... ‬end up in jail‭.‬”‭ ‬It's Monopoly meets dinner theatre‭, ‬with all the drama and none of the family therapy bills‭.‬

“Monopoly serves as an excellent training ground for navigating a bustling metropolis like Dubai‭. ‬It encourages effective communication and hones persuasive skills essential for successful buying and selling‭, ‬making it particularly relevant in this dynamic‭ ‬market‭.‬

“We have utilised cutting-edge 3D printing technology to create life-size replicas of iconic game elements‭, ‬complemented by an immersive atmosphere featuring synchronised sounds and lighting‭. ‬Additionally‭, ‬we've designed photo zones and unique table decor to enhance the overall aesthetic experience‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“Participants can expect to encounter notable landmarks and significant locations throughout the UAE‭, ‬all integrated into the game to create a relatable and engaging experience‭,‬”‭ ‬she added‭.‬

The format combines education with entertainment‭, ‬offering participants opportunities to learn about Monopoly's history‭, ‬test knowledge and skills through individual and team challenges‭, ‬and compete for prizes while experiencing an abbreviated version of the classic game‭.‬

“Monopoly boasts a rich history spanning 90‭ ‬years‭, ‬and it has solidified its status as a beloved brand in the market‭. ‬This enduring appeal‭, ‬coupled with a nostalgic connection‭, ‬contributes to its resurgence in popularity‭, ‬particularly in vibrant cities like‭ ‬Dubai‭.‬”

As Faez puts it‭, ‬the Dubai luxury gaming renaissance reflects broader shifts in high-end consumer behaviour‭, ‬where authentic experiences and tactile interactions increasingly compete with digital entertainment options‭.‬

Perhaps‭, ‬ultimate luxury has become the simple act of sitting across from another human being‭, ‬moving physical pieces on a board‭, ‬and engaging in that most ancient of pastimes‭: ‬trying to bankrupt your friends in style‭.‬