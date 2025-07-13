Rolls-Royce Chess Sets, Louis Vuitton Jenga: Traditional Boardgames Get A Dubai Makeover
Dubai residents are increasingly turning to an unlikely new obsession: nostalgic luxury boardgames, as traditional relics from childhood undergo a premium transformation , with brands from Rolls-Royce to local UAE-based startups capitalising on the growing demand for face-to-face entertainment experiences.
In a city where everything, from coffee to car washes, gets the luxury treatment, it was perhaps inevitable that humble chess pieces and backgammon boards would eventually receive the full Dubai makeover, complete with precious metals, exotic leathers, and high-end price points to match. Game boards are blurring the lines between functional objects and artistic statements.
The renaissance isn't just about nostalgia, experts say.
Industry experts say the resurgence stems from digital fatigue among luxury consumers who increasingly value authentic social experiences over screen-based entertainment. It is, they say, a rebellion against our screen-addicted existence. “Traditional gaming is experiencing a resurgence because, in a hyper-digital world, people are craving real human connection,” explains Mohamad Faez Tarabichi, marketing manager at UAE-based tabletop games shop Back to Games, who has witnessed this transformation firsthand, seeing a flurry of demand for nostalgic gaming sets. “Boardgames bring us back to the joy of face-to-face interaction, laughing, strategising, storytelling - things we don't get from screens.”
The phenomenon extends beyond mere nostalgia, incorporating luxury modern design sensibilities and premium materials that appeal to collectors. “They combine creativity, competition, and cooperation in ways that are both nostalgic and refreshingly new,” Tarabichi adds.
The movement has legs, too. “On top of that, the diversity of modern games, from light party games to rich, strategic epics, means there's something for everyone. It's important to note that communities are growing, local events are booming, and games are becoming more accessible and inclusive,” he says.
Ultra-luxury brands enter the fray
The luxury automotive sector's entry into premium gaming represents perhaps the most striking example of this crossover trend. Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce unveiled a chess set, signaling how established luxury brands view gaming accessories as natural brand extensions.
The British luxury marque's decision to craft a chess set wasn't born from a boardroom brainstorm gone wild, but rather from intimate knowledge of their clientele's refined tastes. “We are in the privileged position of knowing our clients personally. These relationships - and the unique insights they provide into our clients' worlds, tastes, and preferences - inform everything we do at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars,” explains Nick Abrams, accessories designer at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “Knowing that many clients enjoy chess - often at an extremely high level - we were inspired to create our own chess set as a natural evolution of the sense of hosting and occasion that defines the Rolls-Royce experience.”
The engineering behind the chess set reflects the same attention to detail found in the company's vehicles. The leather-clad base incorporates the marque's signature waft lines. Hidden magnets beneath the playing surface ensure pieces remain aligned - the design team tested six different magnet types, because when you're Rolls-Royce, even magnetic force gets the premium treatment.
“Incorporating materials and the meticulous craft techniques our clients know and love from their motor car, the chess set is a discreet, beautiful, and authentic extension of our brand into their homes. It serves as a contemporary work of art in its own right, as well as a practical, playable game,” Abrams said.
Each chess piece features ceramic-coated aluminium construction with hidden magnets and polished stainless-steel heads, deliberately designed to evoke the tactile experience of the solid-metal organ stops found in Rolls-Royce vehicles.
The new face of nostalgic classics
Dubai's boardgame fever is part of a worldwide phenomenon where luxury brands have put a five-star spin on childhood or family games. Tiffany & Co.'s Travel Poker set proves that even card games need proper breeding, arriving in a compact, elegant leather box containing two decks of cards and 100 porcelain poker chips in white, grey, Tiffany blue, and black with metallic rings. Meanwhile, Aerin has transformed dominos into a study table accessory with its Shagreen Dominos set - soft blush pieces nestled in a faux shagreen and brass box lined with gold, made in Italy - and L'Objet took the humble tic-tac-toe and gave it the full art gallery treatment with its Deco Tic Tac Toe set, featuring cubes crafted from black and white natural shells presented in a brass base. Louis Vuitton released its interpretation of Jenga, the block-stacking game, with its Monogram Jenga Tower featuring 54 ombre bars printed with monogram flowers and the LV logo, secured in a plexiglass box with a leather handle.
Homegrown gaming brands emerge
Dubai's homegrown luxury gaming sector is expanding alongside international brands, with local companies like VIDO producing premium chess and backgammon sets using vegan leather, with prices starting from Dh1,250, proving that even in the world of luxury boardgames, there's room for the environmentally conscious elite.
The company positions its products as relationship-building tools rather than mere gaming accessories. “Backgammon and chess are more than just boardgames at VIDO - it's a way to bring friends and families together and create beautiful memories,” the brand says.
It emphasises experiential luxury over material ostentation. “Imagine sitting by the water on a sunny day, playfully challenging your friend to double the stakes across a beautifully designed board. To us, that's the spirit of luxury boardgame classics.”
Immersive gaming experiences
Just when you thought the luxury gaming scene couldn't get more elaborate, Dubai decided to supersize Monopoly itself, reimagining the classic game for contemporary audiences. The official Dubai Monopoly Experience at Vida Dubai Mall has transformed the family-argument-starter into a full-scale theatrical production, complete with live actors and oversized tokens.
“The inspiration was to develop a unique concept that resonates with individuals from diverse backgrounds travelling to or residing in Dubai,” Yulia Maximovich, chief executive officer, Host Theatre, told KT LUXE. “The aim was to create a memorable experience that would be closely associated with the UAE, enhancing the sense of community and engagement among visitors.”
In this life-size Monopoly experience, participants have the opportunity to engage with friends or meet new people at their table. The ambience blends active participation, reminiscent of quiz games, with theatrical elements featuring beloved Monopoly characters like Mr. Monopoly Man, the Policeman, and the Gamemaster, creating a lively and immersive environment.
The experience maintains the classic game's legendary potential for destroying friendships while adding production values. Mr. Monopoly himself appears as the charming host - guiding players through gameplay - while a sharp-eyed Policeman character lurks nearby, ready to haul rule-breakers off to the dreaded jail.
The two-hour interactive gaming experience promises “an action-packed and carefully controlled environment where the best players shine and those who don't play by the rules... end up in jail.” It's Monopoly meets dinner theatre, with all the drama and none of the family therapy bills.
“Monopoly serves as an excellent training ground for navigating a bustling metropolis like Dubai. It encourages effective communication and hones persuasive skills essential for successful buying and selling, making it particularly relevant in this dynamic market.
Yulia Maximovich
The format combines education with entertainment, offering participants opportunities to learn about Monopoly's history, test knowledge and skills through individual and team challenges, and compete for prizes while experiencing an abbreviated version of the classic game.
“Monopoly boasts a rich history spanning 90 years, and it has solidified its status as a beloved brand in the market. This enduring appeal, coupled with a nostalgic connection, contributes to its resurgence in popularity, particularly in vibrant cities like Dubai.”
As Faez puts it, the Dubai luxury gaming renaissance reflects broader shifts in high-end consumer behaviour, where authentic experiences and tactile interactions increasingly compete with digital entertainment options.
Perhaps, ultimate luxury has become the simple act of sitting across from another human being, moving physical pieces on a board, and engaging in that most ancient of pastimes: trying to bankrupt your friends in style.
