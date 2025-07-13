UAE: Motorist Crashes Into Young Girl On E-Scooter, Ordered To Pay Dh20,000 In Damages

A man who hit a young girl with his car, injuring her and damaging her electric scooter, has been asked to pay her guardian Dh20,000 in damages.

According to local media organisation Al Khaleej, a lawsuit was filed by the girl's father who demanded Dh45,000 for causing physical and emotional harm and damaging her scooter.

He claimed the defendant acted negligently and recklessly by failing to slow down near a pedestrian crossing, which led to the collision.

Court documents revealed that the defendant had already been convicted in a previous criminal case related to the incident. The plaintiff supported his claim with a copy of that judgement and confirmation that no appeal had been filed in the criminal case.

The defendant said that the claim should be rejected on procedural grounds. He said the matter falls under an insurance dispute since the claim was based on the car's insurance policy. He also requested that the insurance company be added to the case.

However, the Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims court emphasised that the defendant had been criminally convicted for endangering the girl's physical safety and damaging her property due to negligence. The court found all elements of civil liability fault, damage, and causation clearly present.

The ruling stated:“The injuries to the plaintiff's daughter and the destruction of her electric scooter constitute material damage, in addition to the emotional distress of fear and anxiety caused by the incident.”

After reviewing the circumstances, the court determined that Dh20,000 was an appropriate amount to compensate for both material and moral damages.