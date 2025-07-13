403
Taiwan Confirms Taipei-Washington Tariff Talks Mark "Crucial Moment"
(MENAFN) Negotiations between Taipei and Washington over the “reciprocal tariffs” imposed by US President Donald Trump have entered a "crucial moment", a senior Taiwanese official revealed Sunday, according to local reports.
“We are now entering a crucial moment -- like the final inning of a ball game,” said Cheng Li-chiun, Taiwan’s chief negotiator, in a statement from the Cabinet, as reported by media.
Cheng emphasized Taiwan’s dedication to safeguarding national and industrial priorities, while pursuing closer trade relations and stronger ties with the United States.
Returning to Taiwan early Saturday, Cheng concluded the third round of face-to-face tariff discussions with US representatives, the statement confirmed.
Although both parties agreed on “several key topics,” specific details were not disclosed. A fourth round of talks is tentatively planned.
In early April, President Trump imposed a sweeping 32% import tariff on most Taiwanese goods, part of a broader strategy affecting over 170 countries. While the tariffs were initially suspended for 90 days, the grace period has since been extended to August 1.
Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te previously announced that Taipei would avoid retaliatory measures, instead opting to increase US imports and expand investments in the US to help address the trade imbalance.
Meanwhile, China continues to regard Taiwan as a renegade province, a claim Taiwan rejects as it insists on maintaining its de facto sovereignty.
