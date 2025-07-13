403
Lavrov, North Korean Leader Discuss Bilateral Issues in Wonsan
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the resort city of Wonsan, according to an announcement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.
The ministry shared photos and video footage capturing the two leaders exchanging greetings in Wonsan, a coastal city known for its tourism.
Lavrov expressed appreciation, saying, "Thank you for giving me the chance to talk with you. It always gives us additional impetus to develop relations, following up on agreements reached between you and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. First and foremost, I'm referring to the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
He additionally recognized Kim’s visit to the Russian Embassy on May 9, emphasizing the importance of Kim’s heartfelt Victory Day speech delivered during the occasion.
Lavrov conveyed President Putin’s warm regards to Kim, emphasizing the president’s dedication to honoring all previously made agreements and his eagerness to maintain direct dialogue soon.
The Russian diplomat reported that his talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui extended beyond three hours and "were substantive, concrete, and beneficial."
Lavrov detailed that the talks covered a broad array of bilateral concerns, including preparations for an upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, scheduled before year-end, alongside many humanitarian issues.
Kim explained his choice of Wonsan as the meeting location, citing Lavrov’s recent intense diplomatic activity and wishing to provide the minister with an opportunity to rest.
"I thought it would be best to meet not in Pyongyang but here in Wonsan, because you could rest a little here," Kim said.
Prior to the meeting, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov revealed that Lavrov was to deliver a message from President Putin directly to Kim.
