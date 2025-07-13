President Of Chad's National Assembly Meets Qatar's Ambassador

N'Djamena: President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Chad HE Ali Kolotou Tchaimi, met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Chad HE Talib bin Mohammed Al Mankhas. The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the two countries.

