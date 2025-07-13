Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Chad's National Assembly Meets Qatar's Ambassador

President Of Chad's National Assembly Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2025-07-13 04:08:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

N'Djamena: President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Chad HE Ali Kolotou Tchaimi, met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Chad HE Talib bin Mohammed Al Mankhas.
The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the two countries.

