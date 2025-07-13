Gaza's Lifelines Falter As Fuel Crisis Escalates

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A joint alert from seven United Nations agencies has flagged Gaza's fuel stocks as critically depleted, imperilling vital services for its 2.1 million residents. With fuel supplies down to a scarce trickle, health care, water, sanitation, aid distribution and communications infrastructures are faltering.

Hospitals such as Al‐Shifa in Gaza City have begun rationing fuel, placing patients in life-threatening situations. Doctors report incubators and dialysis equipment may fail within hours, while oxygen generators are sputtering. Ambulances have stalled, forcing staff to carry patients by hand, as critical care units teeter on collapse.

Water purification plants and sewage systems are shutting down without generator support, raising alarms over disease risks. UN officials have witnessed a sharp rise in meningitis and diarrhoeal illnesses among children. Bakeries and community kitchens have stopped, reducing the availability of fresh bread-a major food source for the displaced.

Although a one‐time delivery of some 75,000 litres reached Gaza-marking the first fuel entry in roughly four months-UN agencies caution this is but a drop in a deepening crisis. The quantity represents only a small fraction of the daily requirement to sustain relief operations. Officials emphasise that without regular, scaled deliveries, essential services face imminent blanket failure.

Israeli authorities have maintained that fuel shipments may be misused by militant groups, a claim that relief agencies strongly dispute. UN humanitarian representatives assert that fuel restrictions effectively constitute a form of collective punishment, with civilians bearing the brunt.

The blockade has persisted alongside ongoing military operations since March, despite intermittent commitments to allow aid in. The latest minimal fuel delivery was reportedly the first in 130 days. UN Secretary‐General António Guterres warned that without fuel to power ambulances, incubators and water networks, the fabric of civilian life is unraveling.

Aid workers are racing to implement rationing measures, diverting remaining stocks toward the most critical services-hospitals, maternity wards, water treatment facilities and mobile communications. But this partial reprieve is insufficient to meet surging demand.

In Gaza and beyond, humanitarian experts are urging urgent diplomatic engagement. Negotiations for new fuel corridors and scaled deliveries via Egypt and other Gaza crossings are underway, though the process remains slow and subject to volatile approval protocols. Some international mediators argue that allowing fuel in is as vital as increasing food aid, citing the interdependency of humanitarian systems.

The crisis has sparked global concern. UN agencies emphasise that fuel is the“backbone of survival”-not just for hospitals but for sanitation, communications, bakeries and logistics networks that sustain entire communities.

As operations continue under strain, the spotlight falls on the window of opportunity for diplomatic resolution. Pressure is mounting on all parties involved to remove barriers inhibiting consistent fuel access, which UN officials say is non‐negotiable to prevent the collapse of civilian life in Gaza.

