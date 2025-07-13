UAE Air Pollution Reduction Could Unleash $596 Million In Annual Savings

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

UAE health and finance leaders have been urged to expedite air quality improvements, with a new report estimating annual savings of $596 million if pollution levels align with World Health Organization guidelines. The projected gains stem from fewer hospital admissions, drops in respiratory illnesses such as asthma, and reduced premature mortality.

The study, led by Economist Impact, highlighted over 94 per cent of the global population lives in areas exceeding WHO pollution limits-a trend reflected acutely in the Emirates. Within the UAE, approximately 4,000 lives could be saved annually by curbing pollution, underscoring both the human and economic toll of unclean air.

Gerard Dunleavy, senior consultant at Economist Impact and co-author of the report, described air pollution as“one of the most urgent health challenges”. He noted that the $596 million in benefits is not solely from reduced hospital usage, but also from broader gains in productivity and societal well-being. Dunleavy stressed that strategies must go beyond vehicle emissions, touching on public health education and access to primary care-particularly in vulnerable communities.

The report forms part of the wider Health Inclusivity Index evaluation, emphasizing that social determinants-such as health literacy and access to healthcare-play a critical role in environmental and health outcomes. For instance, a modest 25 per cent improvement in health literacy could yield US $2.3 billion in national savings.

The UAE already exceeds WHO limits for PM2.5 and PM10, largely due to vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and construction dust. While improvements have been registered for NO2 and SO2, particulate matter often struggles to meet guidelines due to both anthropogenic and natural sources such as desert dust.

Government institutions have moved ahead with initiatives like the National Air Quality Agenda 2031, aiming to tighten standards on pollutants and enhance monitoring networks. Experts recommend scaling up interventions like roadside air filtration, green zones, stricter emission controls for transport and industry, and educational campaigns through clinics, particularly in lower-income areas.

The healthcare cost of asthma remains a concern. A 2014 study in Abu Dhabi reported direct treatment expenses of US $29 million for over 139,000 asthma patients-costs that could be slashed with cleaner air and stronger disease control. That study further revealed that outpatient visits and emergency care accounted for approximately 80 per cent of asthma-related expenses.

Environmental scholars also endorse a multisectoral policy response. Comparison studies of Dubai's air quality from 2013 to 2021 revealed NO2 and SO2 concentrations dropped by 54 per cent and 93 per cent respectively, despite rapid urban expansion. The research attributes this to stringent emissions standards, but notes PM10 remains problematic due to regional dust sources.

Looking ahead, public health experts advise aligning national air standards more closely with WHO's 2021 guidance, which significantly lowered safe concentration thresholds. They also champion investments in community-level health interventions-mobile clinics, educational outreach, and free screening-to magnify the benefits of cleaner air among marginalised populations.

