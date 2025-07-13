Qatar's Sokolov Qualifies For 77Th US Junior Amateur Championship
Doha: Qatari golfer Daniil Sokolov (pictured) has qualified for the 77th US Junior Amateur Championship, which will take place at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, from July 21 to 26.
Considered one of the most prestigious global competitions for the under-19 category, the championship is held under the supervision of the United States Golf Association (USGA).
Sokolov secured his place among the championship's elite players after finishing third among 62 participants in the official qualifiers held in Las Vegas, Nevada.
At only 14 years old, Sokolov will be one of the youngest participants in this year's edition.
Representing the Qatar Golf Association in various international tournaments, Sokolov has maintained a strong presence in major events.
He recently received a special invitation to compete in the 49th Boys Junior PGA Championship, a prestigious tournament that attracts the best international U-19 talents by invitation only.
