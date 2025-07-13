BJP Leader's Murder: RJD Slams Nitish Govt, NDA Assures Strict Action Against Culprits

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 13 (IANS) The political temperature in Bihar soared on Sunday after BJP leader and former Kisan Morcha functionary Surendra Kewat was shot dead on Patna's outskirts, intensifying criticism of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over "spiralling" crime in the state.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, led the charge, calling out the state administration's alleged failure to curb growing violence.

Taking to the social media platform X, Tejashwi wrote in Hindi (loosely translated as), "And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?"

"Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing?" he added, accusing the NDA of leadership vacuum and governance failures in the state.

According to police officer Kanhaiya Singh, two motorcycle-borne men gunned down Kewat when he was working in his fields.

"Kewat was rushed to AIIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment," Singh said.

An investigation has been launched, and raids are being conducted to nab the attackers.

Kewat's murder adds to a string of recent violent crimes in the state capital, including the high-profile killings of businessman Gopal Khemka, sand trader Ramakant Yadav, and most recently, Vikram Jha -- the owner of Trishna Mart -- who was gunned down in the Zakariapur area.

Reacting to the incidents, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha told IANS, "Every other day, the law and order situation in Bihar is worsening. There's either a murder or a rape. What have they turned Bihar into? Bihar is on autopilot mode, and turbulence has become normal here."

While the Opposition mounted a scathing attack, the ruling parties defended the government's record.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Law and order is maintained in Bihar. There is good governance under Nitish Kumar. The culprits in today's incident will meet the same fate as those behind Gopal Khemka's murder. Tejashwi Yadav should avoid speaking on such topics, especially considering how, under RJD, police, government, and criminals worked together."

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, acknowledging the incident, added, "No one is denying the crime occurred, but appropriate action will be taken. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau shows crime has reduced in Bihar, including murder rates. The government is committed to bringing culprits to justice."

However, RJD national spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari dismissed these claims and told IANS, "Every day, every time one murder or other is being committed across the state. Every day, several are being killed. Nitish Kumar has lost his senses. Tejaswi Yadav is repeatedly questioning the government over the rising crime, but there is no answer."

"There is anarchy in Bihar. The jungle raj is at its peak. The criminals are not afraid of anything, and they are committing crimes anywhere they want. Nitish Kumar's power has vanished," he added.