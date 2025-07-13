403
Putin inks law against Apple
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law mandating that smartphone manufacturers support RuStore, the government-backed app marketplace, on their devices. The legislation, which amends the country’s Consumer Protection Law, prohibits companies from restricting core functions like payments, search, updates, or device settings through their software.
The law primarily targets Apple, which is known for tightly controlling its iOS ecosystem. Currently, installing RuStore on an iPhone requires complicated workarounds. The European Union previously forced Apple to allow third-party app stores within its jurisdiction, but Russia’s new rules extend this requirement to its own market.
Android phone makers such as Samsung, Huawei, and Honor are less affected, as their devices already allow RuStore to be installed easily without restrictions, even though it doesn’t come preloaded.
Russia has required the preinstallation of domestic software on electronic devices since 2019, a move criticized by tech firms who argue that such policies hurt the consumer tech market, reduce competition, and risk creating monopolies.
Last year, Apple was also fined $93,000 in Russia for allegedly violating laws related to LGBTQ propaganda.
